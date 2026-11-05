💰 Irving, TX Accounting & Finance Jobs with Multiple Openings

Irving’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level commission roles to senior leadership. Here are a few solid picks you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Shermco Industries

Shermco Industries Location: Irving, TX (hybrid remote)

(hybrid remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $70,000 per year

Handle weekly billing, invoices, and reports for a service-based company. Good fit if you have 2+ years billing/AR experience and strong Excel skills and want a stable, detail-heavy role with some work-from-home flexibility.

Employer: Max Life Agency (Integrity Marketing Group division)

(Integrity Marketing Group division) Location: Irving, TX 75039 (hybrid remote, DFW area preferred)

(hybrid remote, DFW area preferred) Type: 1099, part-time to start (not W-2)

Pay: $2,000 – $10,000 per week (commission-based)

Commission-only role helping clients with insurance and financial products. Flexible hours, training provided, and you’ll need to get a state license and attend regular training sessions (Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings strongly recommended).

Employer: Max Life Agency

Location: Irving, TX 75039 (hybrid remote, DFW area preferred)

(hybrid remote, DFW area preferred) Type: 1099, part-time to start (not W-2)

Pay: $2,000 – $10,000 per week (commission-based)

Very similar to the Financial Professional role, but pitched at entry-level candidates who want to learn the industry. You’ll get training on financial services and retirement planning, with flexible hours and performance-based bonuses.

Employer: Cacique Foods, LLC.

Location: Irving, TX (4 days in-office, 1 day remote)

(4 days in-office, 1 day remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes performance bonus opportunities)

Senior FP&A leader role at a growing food manufacturer. You’ll own budgeting, forecasting, KPIs, and financial performance reporting, partner with Sales and Operations, and lead a finance team. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, parental leave, and PTO.

If something here looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.