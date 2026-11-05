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🐱 Sweet Irving Cats Ready for Adoption and New Homes
Looking for a new feline friend in Irving, TX? These adoptable cats at Irving Animal Services are hoping someone like you will give them a safe, loving home.
Nana
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Shelter: Irving Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 721-2256
Nana is a lovely gray medium-haired girl who’s past the tiny kitten stage but still young and full of life. If you’re looking for a cat to grow up with your family, she could be a great match.
👉 Meet Nana and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sushi
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Irving Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 721-2256
Sushi is a tiny, mostly white kitten who’s just starting life and needs a gentle, patient home to help her grow up safe and loved.
👉 Meet Sushi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Maui
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Shelter: Irving Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 721-2256
Maui is a handsome gray adult boy who may be a good fit if you want a cat who’s a bit more settled than a kitten.
👉 Meet Maui and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Big Papa
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Irving Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 721-2256
Big Papa is a mostly white young cat with a big name and a lot of potential to be someone’s best buddy.
👉 Meet Big Papa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Aspen
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)
- Shelter: Irving Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 721-2256
Aspen is a brown/chocolate baby kitten who needs a caring home to guide her through her playful kitten months and beyond.
👉 Meet Aspen and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Boo
- Breed: British Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Irving Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 721-2256
Boo is a gray senior British Shorthair gentleman who may be perfect for someone wanting a calmer, older companion.
👉 Meet Boo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Roa
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Irving Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 721-2256
- Note from listing: Available Urgent – Roa has been searching for her forever home for over a month.
Roa is a gray adult girl who has been waiting longer than most and is listed as urgent, so she especially needs someone to choose her soon.
👉 Meet Roa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Irving, TX, please consider visiting Irving Animal Services or calling (972) 721-2256 to ask about any of these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.