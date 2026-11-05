🐱 Sweet Irving Cats Ready for Adoption and New Homes

Looking for a new feline friend in Irving, TX? These adoptable cats at Irving Animal Services are hoping someone like you will give them a safe, loving home.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Shelter: Irving Animal Services

Irving Animal Services Phone: (972) 721-2256

Nana is a lovely gray medium-haired girl who’s past the tiny kitten stage but still young and full of life. If you’re looking for a cat to grow up with your family, she could be a great match.

👉 Meet Nana and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Irving Animal Services

Irving Animal Services Phone: (972) 721-2256

Sushi is a tiny, mostly white kitten who’s just starting life and needs a gentle, patient home to help her grow up safe and loved.

👉 Meet Sushi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Shelter: Irving Animal Services

Irving Animal Services Phone: (972) 721-2256

Maui is a handsome gray adult boy who may be a good fit if you want a cat who’s a bit more settled than a kitten.

👉 Meet Maui and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Irving Animal Services

Irving Animal Services Phone: (972) 721-2256

Big Papa is a mostly white young cat with a big name and a lot of potential to be someone’s best buddy.

👉 Meet Big Papa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)

Brown/Chocolate (mostly) Shelter: Irving Animal Services

Irving Animal Services Phone: (972) 721-2256

Aspen is a brown/chocolate baby kitten who needs a caring home to guide her through her playful kitten months and beyond.

👉 Meet Aspen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: British Shorthair

British Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Irving Animal Services

Irving Animal Services Phone: (972) 721-2256

Boo is a gray senior British Shorthair gentleman who may be perfect for someone wanting a calmer, older companion.

👉 Meet Boo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Irving Animal Services

Irving Animal Services Phone: (972) 721-2256

Note from listing: Available Urgent – Roa has been searching for her forever home for over a month.

Roa is a gray adult girl who has been waiting longer than most and is listed as urgent, so she especially needs someone to choose her soon.

👉 Meet Roa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Irving, TX, please consider visiting Irving Animal Services or calling (972) 721-2256 to ask about any of these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.