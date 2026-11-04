💻 Irving, TX Tech Hiring Now: Multiple High-Paying IT Roles

Irving’s tech scene is busy right now—lots of hiring from hands-on support to senior AI and architecture roles. If you’re in IT around DFW, this is a good moment to throw your hat in the ring.

Employer: Virtusa

Virtusa Location: Irving, TX (onsite/unspecified)

(onsite/unspecified) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Senior full-stack role using Java 11/17+, Spring Boot, Microservices, Angular, React, Docker, Kubernetes. Great fit if you have 7–12+ years in large-scale apps and some financial services background.

Employer: GovCIO

Location: Irving, TX (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: ~$50,000/year

Entry-level friendly desktop/support role handling hardware, VPN/Citrix, SCCM, cabling, AV, and asset inventory for a federal customer. Requires US citizenship and ability to get a Public Trust; great if you’re building your IT career and have A+/Network+ or Mac/SCCM experience.

Employer: eTeam (for enterprise client)

(for enterprise client) Location: Irving, TX (3+ days onsite)

(3+ days onsite) Type: Full-time / 12‑month contract

Salary: Not listed

Not listed High-impact security architecture role leading Zero Trust, IAM, PBAC, and identity threat protection. Hands-on with Entra ID (Azure AD), Sgnl.ai, PlainID, CrowdStrike Identity Protection, and enterprise-scale identity strategy.

Employer: Randstad Digital Americas

Location: Irving, TX 75039 (100% onsite)

(100% onsite) Type: Contract (6 months, extensions expected)

Pay: $70–$100/hour

Lead role pushing NVIDIA Omniverse, Isaac Sim, CUDA, multi‑GPU clusters, Docker, Kubernetes, Slurm to the limit. Ideal if you’re strong in C++/Python, GPU performance tuning, agentic AI, and large-scale simulation.

Employer: Innorev Technologies Inc

Location: Irving, TX

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Senior 15+ year QA leader role owning test strategy and automation with Playwright, Selenium, Java/JavaScript/TypeScript, CI/CD (Jenkins, Git), and API testing. Good if you enjoy mentoring QA teams and building frameworks from scratch.

Employer: Vizient

Location: Irving, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $117,600–$206,000/year + incentives

Lead the design and production rollout of enterprise generative AI and ML solutions using LLMs, RAG, agentic workflows, Python, FastAPI, Azure AI/Databricks (preferred). Great for someone already shipping production AI systems and ready to guide a team.

Employer: Citi

Location: Irving, TX (hybrid: 3 days in office)

(hybrid: 3 days in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $169,600–$254,400/year

Senior architecture leader role owning digital platform strategy across a global bank. Hands-on with AWS, Pivotal Cloud Foundry, Akamai, Angular, native iOS/Android, and mentoring engineering teams while setting long-term tech direction.

Employer: Upen Group Inc

Location: Irving, TX 75038 (Hybrid, DFW only)

Type: Full-time (via staffing firm)

Salary: $43,700–$68,900/year

Client-facing analyst role using SQL, advanced Excel, Power BI/Tableau to build dashboards and models. Must already live in DFW and be a US citizen or green card holder; good for analysts who like working with multiple local clients.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and still reach out—roles like these often lead to other openings at the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.