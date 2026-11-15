Irvine’s design and engineering scene is busy right now, from AI chips to retail architecture and field utility work. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Irvine, CA (also San Jose, CA & Fort Collins, CO)

(also San Jose, CA & Fort Collins, CO) Type: Full-time

Compensation: Principal up to ~$550k , Master up to ~$880k total comp (base + bonus + stock)

, (base + bonus + stock) Focus: ASIC Engineering Lead – Physical Design or STA

Lead complex ASIC programs for bleeding-edge AI, HPC, networking, and storage silicon. About 80% hands-on technical work and 20% technical leadership, guiding full chip programs from RFQ through tape-out and production. Strong advanced-node experience, low-power design, and EDA flow skills are key; visa sponsorship is available and benefits include health, 401(k) with match, ESPP, generous PTO, bonus, and stock.

Employer: Colliers Engineering & Design

Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $104,000 – $135,000/year (DOE)

Run commercial retail and banking architecture projects, from work plans and budgets to QA/QC and team leadership. You’ll help grow Colliers’ buildings footprint in California, mentor staff, and work closely with national and regional leaders. Requires a professional architecture degree, ~8+ years leading commercial/retail design, and strong Revit/AutoCAD skills; comes with company-paid medical, 401(k) match, PTO, and strong professional development support.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Irvine, CA office option (primary posting Los Angeles; also SF, San Diego, Riverside)

office option (primary posting Los Angeles; also SF, San Diego, Riverside) Type: Full-time, temporary internship (12 weeks)

Compensation: $23.90 – $32.22/hour

Summer 2027 internship with WSP’s Property & Buildings team, learning Mechanical, Electrical, or Plumbing engineering on real projects with a dedicated mentor. Ideal for students in Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing, or Architectural Engineering graduating August 2027 or later; you’ll support design calculations, field work, and documentation. No relocation or housing support is provided.

Employer: Mark Thomas

Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Field-focused role using GPR and electromagnetic locating to map underground utilities (water, gas, electric, sewer, telecom, etc.). You’ll work as a solo locating crew, support junior techs, and travel regionally. Requires 2–5+ years of utility locating experience, strong safety habits, and a valid driver’s license; benefits include competitive pay, 401(k) + ESOP, PTO, employer-paid vision and disability, flexible schedules, and training support.

Employer: LS Solutions

Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Lead structural design for residential and commercial projects in a combined engineering and architecture setting. You’ll oversee analysis and design, ensure code compliance and constructability, coordinate with architects and consultants, and mentor junior engineers. Best fit for someone with deep structural design expertise, strong documentation review skills, and proven team leadership.

If one of these fits you, save the link, polish your resume, and apply while the roles are still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.