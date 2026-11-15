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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Irvine Right Now
Here are a few free deals around Irvine that neighbors are offering up. If you see something you like, reach out fast—free items tend to go quickly.
Full sz day bed
Item: Full size day bed with full size mattress
Condition: Day bed in excellent shape; mattress in good condition
Pickup: Curb pickup only
Location: Turtle Ridge, Irvine, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice option if you need an extra bed or a lounge spot for a guest room. Since it’s curb pickup, you’ll want to bring help to lift and a vehicle that can fit a full-size frame and mattress.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Black mushroom chair (Central Irvine)
Item: Black mushroom-style chair
Condition: Has a large tear, but still comfortably supports a 150 lb adult (per poster)
Pickup: Will be set outside for pickup; check photos in the listing
Location: Irvine, California (Central Irvine)
Source: trashnothing.com
Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/uZYzK4s
Good if you need a casual chair and don’t mind visible damage, or if you want a project piece to cover or repair.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Free beauty consultation
Offer: Free beauty consultation
Experience: Over 20 years of experience (per poster)
Location: Northpark, Irvine, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
More info: www.beautypma.com
This is a service freebie rather than a physical item—could be helpful if you’re looking for beauty advice or a new routine.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If something catches your eye, contact the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can—these free items and services can disappear fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.