Here are a few free deals around Irvine that neighbors are offering up. If you see something you like, reach out fast—free items tend to go quickly.

Item: Full size day bed with full size mattress

Condition: Day bed in excellent shape; mattress in good condition

Pickup: Curb pickup only

Location: Turtle Ridge, Irvine, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice option if you need an extra bed or a lounge spot for a guest room. Since it’s curb pickup, you’ll want to bring help to lift and a vehicle that can fit a full-size frame and mattress.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Black mushroom-style chair

Condition: Has a large tear, but still comfortably supports a 150 lb adult (per poster)

Pickup: Will be set outside for pickup; check photos in the listing

Location: Irvine, California (Central Irvine)

Source: trashnothing.com

Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/uZYzK4s

Good if you need a casual chair and don’t mind visible damage, or if you want a project piece to cover or repair.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Offer: Free beauty consultation

Experience: Over 20 years of experience (per poster)

Location: Northpark, Irvine, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

More info: www.beautypma.com

This is a service freebie rather than a physical item—could be helpful if you’re looking for beauty advice or a new routine.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If something catches your eye, contact the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can—these free items and services can disappear fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.