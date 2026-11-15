Irvine has a steady flow of customer-facing jobs right now, from grocery and dining to home décor. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market) Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.15 – $22.30/hour

Stock and tidy the dairy and frozen aisles, help shoppers find what they need, and keep things clean and safe. This role comes with store discounts, flexible schedules, DailyPay access, and benefits options if eligible.

Employer: RH (Restoration Hardware)

(Restoration Hardware) Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Help lead a luxury home décor outlet, coaching the team and keeping the store running smoothly. Good fit if you have 3+ years retail leadership, like problem-solving, and enjoy a fast-paced, design-focused space.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc.

Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Work the front counter at a busy sports restaurant, handling orders and payments while keeping guests happy. Great if you enjoy a high-energy, food-and-sports environment and want to grow in the restaurant world.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have other roles open nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.