Irvine’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from luxury autos to wellness brands and niche e‑commerce. Here are several roles where you can grow your income and your skills.

Employer: The CAR Group (Norm Reeves Dealerships)

The CAR Group (Norm Reeves Dealerships) Location: Irvine, CA (On-site)

(On-site) Type: Full-time, commission-based

Pay: Up to $150,000+, uncapped commission

Sell a fast-growing luxury brand and “curate” high-end buying experiences, from test drives to delivery. Great fit if you have 1+ year of dealership sales, a polished presence, and want strong benefits plus big earning upside.

Employer: CSA Testing & Certification (CSA Group)

Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $115,000 – $150,000 (typical hiring range)

Lead a global B2B sales and scheduling team that handles on-site equipment inspections for major industrial clients. Ideal for someone with 10+ years technical/B2B sales and 3+ years managing a sales or customer service team who likes data, CRM tools, and cross-border projects.

Employer: Eastridge Workforce Solutions (recruiting for client)

(recruiting for client) Location: Irvine, CA (On-site, heavy travel)

(On-site, heavy travel) Type: Full-time, permanent placement

Pay: $80,000 – $110,000/year

Own experiential marketing in the U.S. for a purpose-led wellness brand—think consumer events, performances, trade shows, and retail activations. Best for someone with 7+ years in events/experiential marketing, strong project skills, and willingness to travel 60–70%.

Employer: Shoulder Sleeper

Location: Irvine, CA (In-person at warehouse)

(In-person at warehouse) Type: Full-time

Pay: $22 – $25/hour, ~40 hours/week

Be the friendly voice for patients recovering from shoulder surgery while also running social media and community. Great if you’re warm, organized, love helping people, and enjoy creating content in Canva and on platforms like Facebook.

Employer: Not listed (established trading card business)

Not listed (established trading card business) Location: Orange County / Irvine, CA (On-site)

(On-site) Type: Independent Contractor (1099)

Pay: $50,000 – $100,000/year (base + performance incentives)

Host live Pokémon TCG streams, hype up auctions and pack breaks, and keep viewers coming back. Perfect for someone who loves Pokémon cards, is great on camera, and can work flexible shifts, including nights and weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and each interview sharpens your story.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.