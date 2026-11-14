Irvine’s food scene is busy right now, and kitchens are hiring. If you like fast-paced work and feeding people, these cook roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hilton

Hilton Location: Irvine, CA (by Orange County Airport)

(by Orange County Airport) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Station cook role at a busy airport hotel, preparing menu items to Hilton standards and managing guest orders. Comes with Hilton’s well-known benefits like travel discounts, PTO, health & welfare plans, retirement options, and support programs for mental health and caregiving.

Also listed here (same role, same employer): Cook – Hilton Irvine Orange County Airport

Employer: Twenty Eight Restaurant

Location: Irvine, CA (19530 Jamboree Rd)

(19530 Jamboree Rd) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $23.00 per hour

Line cook for a global steakhouse focused on wood-fire charcoal grilling. Full-time Tuesday–Saturday, dinner shift (3 PM to close) with health insurance, employee discount, and paid training; 2+ years cooking or BOH experience and night availability preferred.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send your application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.