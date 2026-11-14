Irvine’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially for people who can run complex operations and programs. Here are several management roles hiring across tech, energy, restaurants, and consulting.

Employer: Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases

Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $175,000 per year (based on experience)

Lead aftermarket operations for cryogenic pumps and industrial gas systems. You’ll own spare parts, service programs, warranties, and long-term support deals while managing a team, budgets, and KPIs to grow revenue and keep global customers happy.

Employer: Anduril

Anduril Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range provided by employer as an estimate; base salary plus equity and benefits

Own engineering execution for multiple cutting-edge counter‑UAS (drone defense) programs. This role is ideal if you know defense or aerospace, can run DoD-style milestone reviews, and want to work closely with engineers while managing schedules, partners, and test events.

Employer: Falasophy / Dizzy Bird

Location: Irvine, CA (with visits to Mission Viejo & Playa Vista)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $75,000 – $87,000 per year, plus benefits

Help a growing restaurant brand scale by building SOPs, training, and tech systems (Toast, 7shifts, HotSchedules, Opus). Great fit if you like organizing playbooks, rolling out tools, and handling some HR/payroll and franchise admin.

Employer: eTeam (contract role)

Location: Irvine, CA (Hybrid)

Type: Contract, 6 months

Hours: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Contract role focused on process communications, change management, and training for engineering teams. You’ll use Confluence, Jira, and Google Workspace to clean up processes, run audits, and make it easier for teams to follow the right workflows.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good managers are in demand here, and experience often carries a lot of weight.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.