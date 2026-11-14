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🏭 Irvine Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring Now
Irvine’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options for people who like hands-on, technical work. Here are a few strong picks worth a look this week.
Electronics Test Technician I
- Employer: FUTEK
- Location: Irvine, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a lab setting testing high-precision sensors used in aerospace, medical, and robotics. Great fit if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with oscilloscopes and multimeters, and have an associate degree or 3+ years hands-on electronics test experience.
Production Technician (Manufacturing Operator – E3 Support)
- Employer: Hader Solutions
- Location: Irvine, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run and troubleshoot production equipment, keep batch records accurate, and help keep a regulated manufacturing line running smoothly. Good for someone with prior machine operation experience who likes routine, safety-focused work.
Quality Engineer (Keyence/CMM)
- Employer: Infosoft, Inc. (Supplier Quality Engineer for medical devices)
- Location: Irvine, CA
- Type: Contract – 12 months
- Pay: $40–$45/hour
Support supplier and receiving inspection for new aortic valve delivery system components. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s in engineering, 1–2 years’ experience, and skills in inspection methods, test method validation, and reading engineering drawings.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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