Irvine has a steady flow of office and admin roles right now, from entry-level support to higher-paid coordinator spots. Here are a few solid options worth a look this week.

Employer: KORUS INSURANCE SERVICES

KORUS INSURANCE SERVICES Location: Irvine, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$24/hour (about 40 hours/week)

(about 40 hours/week) Why it’s interesting: Entry-level friendly admin role where you support account managers, handle office tasks, and help clients in English and Korean. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), paid time off, catered lunches 3x/week, and possible Green Card sponsorship.

Employer: UC Irvine Health / UCI (via Temporary Employment Services)

(via Temporary Employment Services) Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Temporary, full-time hours typical (M–F, daytime)

Pay: $6,235.23/month (exempt from overtime)

(exempt from overtime) Why it’s interesting: Higher-level support role mixing executive assistance and communications (website updates, LinkedIn, events like climate symposiums). Good fit if you have a bachelor’s degree and strong writing skills, and want university benefits and experience on your resume.

Employer: Oved Apparel Group / o5 group

Location: Irvine, CA (in person, hybrid/flex schedule noted)

(in person, hybrid/flex schedule noted) Type: Full-time

Pay: $70,000–$75,000/year

Why it’s interesting: Detail-heavy office role in fashion/apparel, managing calendars, product data, and line lists. Ideal if you have 3–5 years in merchandising or product coordination and strong Excel skills; includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and holidays.

Employer: SPS Global

Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Likely full-time on-site (schedule set by management)

Likely (schedule set by management) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Hands-on role keeping a corporate office running: mailroom, conference rooms, pantry, events, and light facilities work. Good if you like moving around, helping people, and want broad benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more) with room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.