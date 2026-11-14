Looking for a four-legged friend in Irvine? These adoptable dogs are full of love and ready to join the right home.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Husky mix

Labrador Retriever / Husky mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut Adoption fee: $270

Shelter: Irvine Animal Care Center

Phone: (949) 724-7740

About Kali:

Kali is a fun-loving, energetic girl who sees life as one big adventure. She’s up for trails, exploring new places, and goofing around with her person. She also has a sweet side and is looking for a loyal human to be her partner in crime.

Because she’s so enthusiastic and bouncy, Kali needs a home with kids 16 and older. She’ll do best with someone active who can give her exercise, training, and structure as she grows.

👉 Meet Kali and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Doberman Pinscher

Doberman Pinscher Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $135

Shelter: Irvine Animal Care Center

Phone: (949) 724-7740

About Atlas:

Atlas has a big personality and an even bigger zest for life. He’s a fun-loving, energetic guy who thinks every day should be packed with adventure, playtime, and a bit of mischief. He’s still learning about manners and personal space, so he’ll need someone patient and consistent.

Atlas is looking for an active family with kids 16+ who can help him polish his behavior and give him plenty of exercise and mental stimulation.

👉 Meet Atlas and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Miniature)

Poodle (Miniature) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Weight: About 13 pounds

About Color: White

White Adoption fee: $800

Rescue: My Forever Love Rescue

Location: Irvine, CA

Irvine, CA Contact via listing: Use the contact form on Adoptapet

About Gaston:

Gaston is a tiny miniature poodle with a striking white coat and a big, gentle heart. He was rescued from a high-kill shelter after losing his previous family and has been through a lot of change.

In rescue, he’s getting the care and love he needs to feel safe again. Gaston will do best with an adopter who can offer patience, stability, and kindness as he continues to come out of his shell.

👉 Meet Gaston and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Irvine, CA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Share this with friends and family so these pups can find their forever families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.