Irvine’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—especially for data-minded pros and folks who like owning revenue goals. Here are several roles worth a closer look this week.

Employer: YPM

YPM Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about performance marketing: media planning, campaign execution, and turning large data sets into clear insights. Great fit if you love Excel/Google Sheets, dashboards, and optimizing digital campaigns with a client-facing team.

Employer: Round-Peg Solutions (RPS) (recruiting for a multibillion-dollar aerospace company)

(recruiting for a multibillion-dollar aerospace company) Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead aftermarket sales strategy for a broad aerospace product portfolio, managing distributors and using sales data to drive growth. Good for commercially minded analysts who want a path toward senior leadership in the next 1–2 years.

Employer: Razer

Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,800 – $217,672 per year

Own high-level gaming partnerships with top publishers and platforms, leading AI-in-gaming strategy and co-marketing for AAA titles. Ideal if you have 8–10+ years in gaming/esports partnerships and want a global, cross-regional leadership role.

Employer: Google

Location: Irvine, CA (also hiring in Mountain View, CA and New York, NY)

(also hiring in Mountain View, CA and New York, NY) Type: Full-time

Salary: US $138,000 – $197,000 + 15% bonus target + equity + benefits

Shape Google Ads products that use AI and machine learning (including Gemini) to power a multi-billion-dollar business. Great for product managers with 3+ years’ experience who enjoy working across engineering, UX, and marketing to launch new ad features.

Note: This same role is also posted on Indeed with identical details. It’s the same position, just a different application link.

Employer: Independence Home Loans

Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $300,000 per year (compensation range)

High-earning role for experienced loan officers who can market themselves, manage a strong pipeline, and build referral relationships. Best if you have 2+ years in mortgage lending, know loan products and compliance, and like a fast-paced, commission-driven environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can keep refining as you go.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.