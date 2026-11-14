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Irvine
⚖️ Irvine, CA Legal Jobs With Multiple Attorney Openings
12 days ago
Irvine’s legal market is busy right now, especially for mid-level attorneys. If you’ve got California bar membership and a few years of experience, there are some strong options here.
Family Law Attorney (Hybrid)
- Employer: Jobot (for a premier Southern California family law firm)
- Location: Irvine, CA (Hybrid Remote)
- Salary: $150,000 – $225,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
This role focuses on divorce and family law: custody, support, property division, high-net-worth cases, and more. You’ll get a hybrid schedule, strong benefits (401(k) match, health, dental, vision, PTO, life insurance), and work in a client-focused, team-based environment.
First Party Property Coverage Attorney (Hybrid)
- Employer: Distinct (for an insurance coverage firm)
- Location: Hybrid from Irvine, CA or San Francisco, CA
- Salary: $150,000 – $200,000
- Type: Full-time
Work on first party property coverage for insurers: water, fire, collapse, coverage opinions, EUOs, and defending denials (including bad faith exposure). This is a coverage-focused practice with a clear path into pure coverage work, not just defense.
Attorney – Employment (Plaintiff, Mid-Level)
- Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a plaintiff employment boutique)
- Location: Irvine, CA (remote with in-office 3 days/week)
- Salary: From $210,000 base, plus performance bonus
- Type: Full-time
Join a plaintiff-side employment boutique focused on harassment, discrimination, wage-and-hour, and survivor advocacy. You’ll get meaningful client contact, courtroom exposure, and close work with partners in a compact team.
If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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