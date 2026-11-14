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Irvine
💻 Irvine IT Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles $77K–$410K
12 days ago
Irvine’s tech scene is busy right now—lots of senior roles, strong salaries, and a mix of gaming, consulting, and healthcare tech. If you’ve got solid experience, this week’s list is worth a look.
AI/GenAI Automation Tester – FTE
- Employer: AceStack
- Location: Irvine, CA
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Salary: ~$120K/year + benefits
- Highlights: Senior QA role (8–13 years) focused on Selenium/Playwright, Java/Python/JavaScript, API and regression testing, and AI/GenAI-driven testing with tools like GitHub Copilot.
Validation Engineer – SAP S/4HANA (Contract)
- Employer: Trident Consulting (for global med device client)
- Location: Aliso Viejo, CA / Burlington, MA – Onsite
- Type: W2 Contract
- Rate: $55/hour
- Highlights: QA/validation role for SAP S/4HANA with Tricentis (qTest, Tosca, Vera, NeoLoad), GxP/CSA focus, and 3–5+ years in SAP or ERP validation.
SAP Variant Configuration Manager – Consulting
- Employer: EY
- Location: Irvine, CA (Location open, travel 40–60%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (SoCal offices): $171,200–$285,300/year
- Highlights: Lead SAP S/4HANA Variant Configuration workstreams across supply chain and manufacturing, manage teams, and drive full lifecycle implementations for complex configurable products.
Senior Mission Designer – STARCRAFT
- Employer: Blizzard Entertainment
- Location: Irvine, CA (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (US range): $82,240–$152,160/year
- Highlights: Senior design role on the next chapter of StarCraft, building open-world shooter missions in Unreal, from layout and combat encounters to narrative-driven experiences.
Appian Solution Architect – Director
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Irvine, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $155,000–$410,000/year
- Highlights: Director-level Appian BPM and low-code architecture role, leading cloud (AWS/Azure/GCP) designs, integrations, and multi-project portfolios while mentoring architects and engaging exec stakeholders.
SAP MDG Manager / SAP Data Governance Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Irvine, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $99,000–$232,000/year
- Highlights: Lead SAP master data governance across finance, customer, and supply chain; manage MDG/S/4HANA projects, data quality, and governance processes while coaching delivery teams.
Sr Engineer, Full Stack Innovations
- Employer: PDS Health
- Location: Irvine, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $150,000–$194,000/year
- Highlights: Senior full-stack role in healthcare tech with a focus on innovation projects and learning new tools, backed by a clear comp range and growth-minded culture.
SAP Analytics Architect – SAC/Datasphere/BDC Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Irvine, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $99,000–$232,000/year
- Highlights: Manage SAP Analytics Cloud, Datasphere, and BDC solutions, lead analytics architecture for planning and reporting, and mentor teams on SAP data and analytics best practices.
Zuora Solution Architect – Senior Associate
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Irvine, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $77,000–$202,000/year
- Highlights: Hands-on Zuora Quote-to-Revenue role, implementing billing/CPQ, training clients, and supporting subscription business models while growing into a client-facing leadership track.
If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply while it’s fresh—senior IT roles in Irvine tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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