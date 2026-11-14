Irvine’s tech scene is busy right now—lots of senior roles, strong salaries, and a mix of gaming, consulting, and healthcare tech. If you’ve got solid experience, this week’s list is worth a look.

Employer: AceStack

AceStack Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: ~$120K/year + benefits

Highlights: Senior QA role (8–13 years) focused on Selenium/Playwright, Java/Python/JavaScript, API and regression testing, and AI/GenAI-driven testing with tools like GitHub Copilot.

Employer: Trident Consulting (for global med device client)

Trident Consulting (for global med device client) Location: Aliso Viejo, CA / Burlington, MA – Onsite

Type: W2 Contract

Rate: $55/hour

Highlights: QA/validation role for SAP S/4HANA with Tricentis (qTest, Tosca, Vera, NeoLoad), GxP/CSA focus, and 3–5+ years in SAP or ERP validation.

Employer: EY

Location: Irvine, CA (Location open, travel 40–60%)

Type: Full-time

Salary (SoCal offices): $171,200–$285,300/year

Highlights: Lead SAP S/4HANA Variant Configuration workstreams across supply chain and manufacturing, manage teams, and drive full lifecycle implementations for complex configurable products.

Employer: Blizzard Entertainment

Location: Irvine, CA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary (US range): $82,240–$152,160/year

Highlights: Senior design role on the next chapter of StarCraft, building open-world shooter missions in Unreal, from layout and combat encounters to narrative-driven experiences.

Employer: PwC

Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,000–$410,000/year

Highlights: Director-level Appian BPM and low-code architecture role, leading cloud (AWS/Azure/GCP) designs, integrations, and multi-project portfolios while mentoring architects and engaging exec stakeholders.

Employer: PwC

Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000–$232,000/year

Highlights: Lead SAP master data governance across finance, customer, and supply chain; manage MDG/S/4HANA projects, data quality, and governance processes while coaching delivery teams.

Employer: PDS Health

Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000–$194,000/year

Highlights: Senior full-stack role in healthcare tech with a focus on innovation projects and learning new tools, backed by a clear comp range and growth-minded culture.

Employer: PwC

Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000–$232,000/year

Highlights: Manage SAP Analytics Cloud, Datasphere, and BDC solutions, lead analytics architecture for planning and reporting, and mentor teams on SAP data and analytics best practices.

Employer: PwC

Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,000–$202,000/year

Highlights: Hands-on Zuora Quote-to-Revenue role, implementing billing/CPQ, training clients, and supporting subscription business models while growing into a client-facing leadership track.

If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply while it’s fresh—senior IT roles in Irvine tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.