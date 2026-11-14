Irvine has some solid front-line roles right now, especially if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet or on the phone.

Here are a few strong options hiring now in customer service and resident support.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops Location: Irvine, CA

Salary: $20.00 – $22.75/hour

Type: Full-time

This is a lead role in the firearms department, guiding sales staff, keeping displays sharp, and making sure all sales follow ATF, state, and company rules. Good fit if you have 2–4 years retail experience, like coaching a team, and want strong retail perks and full-time benefits.

Employer: FirstService Residential

Location: Irvine, CA

Salary: $23 – $25/hour

Type: Full-time

Front desk role at a residential community focused on “five-star” service—answering calls, helping residents, handling packages, and monitoring building access. Great if you’re organized, friendly, can handle emergencies calmly, and want benefits, 401(k) match, and paid time off.

Employer: Better Tax Relief

Location: Onsite in Irvine, CA

Salary: $20 – $21/hour

Type: Full-time

You’ll do high-volume outbound calls, emails, and texts to help clients with past-due payments and set up realistic payment plans. Ideal if you have 3–5+ years in collections or outbound calling, like problem-solving, and want a path into senior customer operations or sales.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth, and exact duties.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.