Irvine’s engineering scene is hot right now—especially for folks with deep experience in chips, EVs, controls, and wireless. If you’ve been thinking about a move, these roles are worth a serious look.

Employer: Wunderlich-Malec Engineering, Inc. (100% employee-owned)

Wunderlich-Malec Engineering, Inc. (100% employee-owned) Location: Irvine, CA (hybrid, ~3 days in office)

(hybrid, ~3 days in office) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $110,000 – $155,000 base + bonus + ESOP

Lead automation projects (PLC/HMI/SCADA/DCS) across life sciences, food & bev, and manufacturing, while mentoring junior engineers. Strong Rockwell/Siemens/ Ignition background and 7+ years in controls will shine here, plus a rich benefits package and employee ownership.

Employer: Edwards Lifesciences

Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $159,000 – $226,000 base

Own the enterprise strategy for CAD, MBD, GD&T, and digital engineering across global R&D in a major med device company. Ideal if you’ve led large technical orgs, driven digital transformation, and know PLM and CAD standards inside out.

Employer: Broadcom

Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $129,400 – $207,000 base + bonus + equity

Senior implementation role covering synthesis, DFT, P&R, timing closure, and signoff on advanced nodes. Great fit if you have 10–12+ years in ASIC physical design and can lead closure across multiple EDA flows with minimal supervision.

Employer: Silvus Technologies / Motorola Solutions

Location: Irvine, CA (onsite, near Irvine Spectrum)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $155,000 – $195,000 annually

Design and validate advanced MANET/MIMO wireless systems used in defense and public safety. Perfect for an MS/PhD in EE/CE with strong MIMO/OFDM, MATLAB, RF propagation, and U.S. citizenship (federal contracts).

Employer: Rivian

Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $154,000 – $192,000 base + bonus + equity

Lead high-voltage EMC for EV platforms—traction inverters, onboard chargers, DC-DC, and battery systems. Great if you’re deep in HV packaging, shielding, filtering, and enjoy lab work plus modeling for real-world vehicle environments.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a semiconductor client)

(recruiting for a semiconductor client) Location: Irvine, CA (also options in San Jose, CA & Fort Collins, CO)

(also options in San Jose, CA & Fort Collins, CO) Type: Full-time

Full-time Total Comp: Principal up to ~$550K, Master up to ~$880K (base + bonus + stock)

High-impact ASIC technical lead role (80% hands-on) across physical design/STA and full chip lifecycle for bleeding-edge AI and high-performance silicon. Multiple advanced-node tapeouts and strong PPA/low-power experience are key; visa sponsorship is possible.

Employer: Kling Consulting Group, Inc.

Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Multiple full-time roles (geotechnical-focused)

Multiple full-time roles (geotechnical-focused) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Local geotechnical firm seeking self-motivated engineers and related staff for diverse SoCal projects. Good option if you want a smaller, family-friendly office with field and design work in the region.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—you’re probably closer than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.