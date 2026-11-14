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Irvine
🏗️ Irvine Engineering Roles with Multiple $150K+ Opportunities
12 days ago
Irvine’s engineering scene is hot right now—especially for folks with deep experience in chips, EVs, controls, and wireless. If you’ve been thinking about a move, these roles are worth a serious look.
Senior Controls Engineer
- Employer: Wunderlich-Malec Engineering, Inc. (100% employee-owned)
- Location: Irvine, CA (hybrid, ~3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,000 – $155,000 base + bonus + ESOP
- Lead automation projects (PLC/HMI/SCADA/DCS) across life sciences, food & bev, and manufacturing, while mentoring junior engineers. Strong Rockwell/Siemens/ Ignition background and 7+ years in controls will shine here, plus a rich benefits package and employee ownership.
Director, Engineering – Digital Engineering Services
- Employer: Edwards Lifesciences
- Location: Irvine, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $159,000 – $226,000 base
- Own the enterprise strategy for CAD, MBD, GD&T, and digital engineering across global R&D in a major med device company. Ideal if you’ve led large technical orgs, driven digital transformation, and know PLM and CAD standards inside out.
ASIC Design Engineer (Implementation)
- Employer: Broadcom
- Location: Irvine, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $129,400 – $207,000 base + bonus + equity
- Senior implementation role covering synthesis, DFT, P&R, timing closure, and signoff on advanced nodes. Great fit if you have 10–12+ years in ASIC physical design and can lead closure across multiple EDA flows with minimal supervision.
Senior Wireless Communication Systems Engineer
- Employer: Silvus Technologies / Motorola Solutions
- Location: Irvine, CA (onsite, near Irvine Spectrum)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $155,000 – $195,000 annually
- Design and validate advanced MANET/MIMO wireless systems used in defense and public safety. Perfect for an MS/PhD in EE/CE with strong MIMO/OFDM, MATLAB, RF propagation, and U.S. citizenship (federal contracts).
Staff EMC Engineer, High Voltage
- Employer: Rivian
- Location: Irvine, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $154,000 – $192,000 base + bonus + equity
- Lead high-voltage EMC for EV platforms—traction inverters, onboard chargers, DC-DC, and battery systems. Great if you’re deep in HV packaging, shielding, filtering, and enjoy lab work plus modeling for real-world vehicle environments.
Physical Design Lead (Principal or Master Level)
- Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a semiconductor client)
- Location: Irvine, CA (also options in San Jose, CA & Fort Collins, CO)
- Type: Full-time
- Total Comp: Principal up to ~$550K, Master up to ~$880K (base + bonus + stock)
- High-impact ASIC technical lead role (80% hands-on) across physical design/STA and full chip lifecycle for bleeding-edge AI and high-performance silicon. Multiple advanced-node tapeouts and strong PPA/low-power experience are key; visa sponsorship is possible.
Geotechnical Engineering Opportunities
- Employer: Kling Consulting Group, Inc.
- Location: Irvine, CA
- Type: Multiple full-time roles (geotechnical-focused)
- Salary: Not listed
- Local geotechnical firm seeking self-motivated engineers and related staff for diverse SoCal projects. Good option if you want a smaller, family-friendly office with field and design work in the region.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—you’re probably closer than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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