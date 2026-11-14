Irvine’s finance scene is busy right now—lots of hiring from banks, CPA firms, and global companies. If you’re in accounting, tax, or financial analysis, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Urban FT

Urban FT Location: Irvine, CA (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role owns end-to-end accounting and month-end close for U.S. and foreign entities, plus AP and financial reporting under GAAP/IFRS. Good fit if you have 4+ years’ experience, love a start-up environment, and want broad ownership instead of narrow tasks.

Employer: Bookman Consulting (recruiting for a full-service CPA firm)

(recruiting for a full-service CPA firm) Location: Irvine, CA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$95,000 base + bonus, benefits, PTO

You’ll work on partnerships, HNW individuals, S corps, etc. with strong mentorship and work/life balance. Great if you want fast growth in public accounting without “a million hours a week.”

Employer: CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen)

Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary (CA): $127,000–$213,000

Lead complex accounting methods and Form 3115 projects around revenue/expense recognition, inventory, capitalization, and cost recovery. Ideal for a CPA with ~6+ years in a large firm who enjoys deep tax research, client consulting, and mentoring staff.

Employer: GLOVIS America, Inc.

Location: Irvine, CA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $123,577–$141,910

Manage U.S. federal, state, and local tax compliance, ASC 740 provision, and audits for a major logistics company, with some international tax exposure. Good match if you have 6–11 years in tax/finance, SAP experience, and want a corporate in-house role with a solid benefits package.

Employer: RSM US LLP

Location: Irvine, CA (hybrid, office-aligned)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000–$321,800 + discretionary bonus

Market-facing leadership role to build RSM’s West Coast VAT practice, lead global indirect tax projects, and drive technology-enabled VAT solutions. Best for someone with 8+ years VAT/GST, strong business development skills, and a desire to grow a practice.

Employer: Baker Tilly US

Location: Irvine, CA (discuss work location with recruiter)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior leadership role in a national Risk Advisory practice, overseeing internal audit, ERM, SOX, governance, IT and cyber risk services. Great if you have 12+ years in risk/advisory, a CPA/CIA, and a track record of building and growing a practice.

Employer: Mechanics Bank

Location: Irvine, CA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $170,000–$260,000 + bonus up to 25%

Lead a regional trust and wealth management team, handling complex trust, investment management, and custody accounts while owning sales and growth goals. Strong fit for someone with 10+ years of trust admin and 3+ years leadership, plus deep tax/estate knowledge.

Employer: Berkadia

Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$100,000 + incentives

Support Berkadia’s national Fannie Mae multifamily platform, underwriting, sizing, and pricing loans and analyzing multifamily market data. Good for someone with strong Excel skills and agency/GSE multifamily underwriting experience who likes a mix of analytics and deal work.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose track.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.