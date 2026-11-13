Two new art exhibits open at the Irvine Fine Arts Center on November 14: “Juan Manuel Gomez: En Lo Profundo / In the Deep”, featuring sculptural works made from industrial materials about protection and vulnerability, and “All Together!”, showing work by 13 artists that celebrates traditions, places, and daily life. A free opening reception with the artists will be held on November 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Irvine Fine Arts Center. Learn more at cityofirvine.gov/arts.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Irvine City Hall