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Irvine
Free Art Exhibits Open at Irvine Fine Arts Center
10 days ago
Two new art exhibits open at the Irvine Fine Arts Center on November 14: “Juan Manuel Gomez: En Lo Profundo / In the Deep”, featuring sculptural works made from industrial materials about protection and vulnerability, and “All Together!”, showing work by 13 artists that celebrates traditions, places, and daily life. A free opening reception with the artists will be held on November 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Irvine Fine Arts Center. Learn more at cityofirvine.gov/arts.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Irvine City Hall
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