The City of Irvine has introduced the SORT Squad, four themed characters — Super Solar, Organix, Recycle Ranger, and Trash Trooper — to teach residents simple daily actions for saving energy, composting food scraps, recycling correctly, and keeping trash in the right place to support a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable city. Learn more: cityofirvine.gov/sort.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Irvine City Hall