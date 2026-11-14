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Irvine
Irvine launches SORT Squad sustainability team
11 days ago
The City of Irvine has introduced the SORT Squad, four themed characters — Super Solar, Organix, Recycle Ranger, and Trash Trooper — to teach residents simple daily actions for saving energy, composting food scraps, recycling correctly, and keeping trash in the right place to support a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable city. Learn more: cityofirvine.gov/sort.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Irvine City Hall
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.