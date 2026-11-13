Irvine’s building scene is busy, and skilled trades are in demand. Here are several solid roles if you like hands-on work and steady projects.

Employer: HENSEL PHELPS

HENSEL PHELPS Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $140,000/year (CA base)

Lead MEP systems and commissioning on major construction projects with a national, employee‑owned contractor. This role is great if you have 6+ years construction/operations and want to guide complex projects while earning strong pay and full benefits (medical, 401(k), PTO, more).

Employer: HelmCo Electric, Inc.

Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $28.00/hour

Work on commercial electrical projects, installing and repairing wiring, conduits, and fixtures on active job sites. Perfect if you’re ET certified, have 3–5 years commercial experience, and want steady hours, overtime potential, and benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and retirement plan.

Employer: M&M Plumbing

Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $35.00/hour

Join a residential plumbing team handling repairs, maintenance, and installs, including water heaters and angle stops. Good fit if you have solid residential experience, can work in tight spaces, and want to grow your skills as either a licensed journeyman or a motivated helper.

Employer: AVI-SPL

Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.85 – $37.02/hour

Lead AV installation crews on larger, complex projects—pulling and terminating low‑voltage cabling, building racks, and reading blueprints. Ideal if you have 4–6+ years AV/electronics install experience, a current AVIXA CTS, and want field work with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and training opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to strong candidates who are still growing their skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.