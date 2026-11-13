Irvine’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in medical devices and local services. Here are a few solid roles if you like hands-on work and building quality products.

Employer: Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $51,000 – $70,000 base (California range)

Work on life-saving medical devices, doing detailed visual, dimensional, and functional inspections using microscopes and test equipment. Great fit if you have 4+ years in electronics or medical devices, strong English skills, and like mentoring others while keeping quality standards high.

Employer: View Cleaners

Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20 – $25 per hour

Family-owned cleaner looking for an experienced presser with strong ironing and pressing skills. You’ll work with modern equipment, handle a variety of fabrics, and can earn extras like referral bonus, 401(k), and holiday pay.

Employer: OrthAlign, Inc.

Location: Irvine, CA (on-site at HQ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes bonus and equity per posting)

Lead supplier quality programs for a growing medical device company, managing supplier audits, CAPA, and manufacturing documentation. Best for someone with a BA/BS in engineering and 4–5+ years in medical device supplier controls, plus experience with ISO 13485, ISO 14971, and 21 CFR 820.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume tonight while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.