Irvine’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new clinics and hospitals hiring across different skill levels. Here are a few solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in care.

Employer: Easterseals Southern California

Easterseals Southern California Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday, 10am–6pm)

(Monday–Friday, 10am–6pm) Salary: $93,000–$100,000 DOE

Work with children with autism spectrum disorders, doing evaluations, treatment planning, and family coaching. Great fit if you have a Master’s in SLP, CA SLP license, ASHA CCC, and want steady weekday hours in a mission-driven setting.

Employer: Lifepoint Health® / UC Health – Irvine Rehabilitation Hospital

Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000–$145,000 per year

Lead staff education and infection prevention at a brand-new 52-bed rehab hospital. Ideal for an RN with 2+ years bedside experience who enjoys teaching, building orientation programs, and owning the infection control plan.

Employer: Cedars Family Medicine, Inc

Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time, in-person (about 40 hours/week)

(about 40 hours/week) Pay: $20.00–$22.50 per hour

Join a growing primary care practice handling vitals, rooming, vaccines, EMR work, and patient follow-up. Good for MAs who like a fast-paced family medicine clinic, with 401(k), PTO, health insurance, and paid training.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers in Irvine are growing fast and often have related roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.