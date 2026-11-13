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Irvine
🏥 Irvine Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $145K+
8 days ago
Irvine’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new clinics and hospitals hiring across different skill levels. Here are a few solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in care.
Speech Language Pathologist – Autism Services
- Employer: Easterseals Southern California
- Location: Irvine, CA
- Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday, 10am–6pm)
- Salary: $93,000–$100,000 DOE
Work with children with autism spectrum disorders, doing evaluations, treatment planning, and family coaching. Great fit if you have a Master’s in SLP, CA SLP license, ASHA CCC, and want steady weekday hours in a mission-driven setting.
Educator and Infection Preventionist (RN) – Inpatient Rehab
- Employer: Lifepoint Health® / UC Health – Irvine Rehabilitation Hospital
- Location: Irvine, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $125,000–$145,000 per year
Lead staff education and infection prevention at a brand-new 52-bed rehab hospital. Ideal for an RN with 2+ years bedside experience who enjoys teaching, building orientation programs, and owning the infection control plan.
Full-Time Medical Assistant – Family Medicine
- Employer: Cedars Family Medicine, Inc
- Location: Irvine, CA
- Type: Full-time, in-person (about 40 hours/week)
- Pay: $20.00–$22.50 per hour
Join a growing primary care practice handling vitals, rooming, vaccines, EMR work, and patient follow-up. Good for MAs who like a fast-paced family medicine clinic, with 401(k), PTO, health insurance, and paid training.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers in Irvine are growing fast and often have related roles open too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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