Irvine’s legal market is busy right now, especially for litigators and compliance pros. If you’ve got a CA Bar card or quality/reg background, there are several strong options here, many with remote flexibility and six‑figure pay.

Employer: CyberCoders (plaintiff-side employment firm)

CyberCoders (plaintiff-side employment firm) Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $180,000–$280,000 + performance bonuses

Lead complex employment class actions and PAGA cases from intake through trial, supervise juniors, and advise on wage & hour compliance. Strong fit if you have 5+ years L&E litigation, trial experience, and want big-ticket plaintiff work with robust benefits (medical, 401k, PTO, more).

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for AmLaw 200 firm)

(recruiting for AmLaw 200 firm) Location: Orange County / Irvine hybrid

Type: Full-time

Salary: $275,000–$325,000+ base; $475,000+ total comp with bonus

High-end trusts & estates role handling sophisticated planning and trust administration for HNW families. Best for attorneys with 10+ years T&E experience, strong academics, CA Bar, and big-firm background who want top-of-market pay and bonuses tied to 1900 billable hours.

(Note: This same role appears multiple times via CyberCoders; it’s one unique opening.)

Employer: CyberCoders

Location: Irvine, CA (firm also has LA, Corona, San Jose, Stockton, San Diego)

(firm also has LA, Corona, San Jose, Stockton, San Diego) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + percentage of collected fees

Handle a personal injury-heavy litigation docket, from pleadings and motions to settlement talks and trial work. Good for CA-licensed litigators with 2+ years PI experience who want upside on fees plus medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, bar dues, MCLE, and more.

Employer: Law Firms (via recruiter)

(via recruiter) Location: Fully remote in California (CA Bar required; firm based in CA)

(CA Bar required; firm based in CA) Type: Full-time

Salary: $180,000–$300,000 base + discretionary bonus

Defend employers in employment litigation while working fully remote anywhere in CA. They’re open on seniority level; you’ll litigate real cases with a collaborative team, 401(k), unlimited PTO with 1,800 billable target, and strong pay for solid writers and strategists.

Employer: BCG Attorney Search (for OC law firm)

(for OC law firm) Location: Orange County / Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $210,000–$245,000

Partnership-track civil litigator role focused on financial services, commercial disputes, and consumer litigation in CA state and federal courts. Ideal if you have 4+ years law firm litigation experience, strong academics, and want a clear path to partnership with a solid comp/benefits package.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for boutique firm)

(for boutique firm) Location: Irvine, CA (fully remote, Irvine-based practice)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $175,000–$350,000 base, DOE

Join a trial-focused boutique business disputes firm as a mid-level commercial litigation associate (4–6 years). You’ll work closely with founding partners on complex business disputes, get real courtroom and mediation exposure, and enjoy a 1,850-hour target with fully remote flexibility.

Employer: Jobot (for family law firm)

(for family law firm) Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$170,000 per year

Handle divorce, custody, support, and DV matters at a well-known family law practice that focuses on high-asset cases. Great for newer litigators (1+ year experience, family law preferred) who want strong training, bonus potential, and full benefits in a high-impact practice.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for civil litigation firm)

(for civil litigation firm) Location: Walnut Creek or Irvine, CA (fully remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000–$200,000 base + bonuses (role highlighted at $175,000–$200,000 for many candidates)

Work for a 30-year insurance defense firm on general and professional liability, construction defect, coverage, and PI cases. Best for CA-barred litigators with 2+ years insurance defense, comfortable with a 1,900+ billable target, looking for strong mentorship, bonuses, and remote flexibility.

Employer: Edwards Lifesciences

Location: Irvine, CA (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $68,000–$96,000 base

Support quality compliance and complaint handling for cutting-edge transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s degree and ~3 years complaint-handling or similar experience, and want to work cross-functionally on MDRs, investigations, and process improvements with a full corporate benefits package.

Employer: Chung & Reynolds, P.C.

Location: Irvine, CA (in person)

Type: Other (Post-Bar / Clerk)

Pay: $30–$35 per hour

Perfect for recent grads or new CA Bar passers who want hands-on experience in civil and business litigation, real estate, construction defect, employment, and transactional work. You’ll do research, drafting, deadline tracking, and client communication while building real-world skills.

Employer: Alcon

Location: Irvine, CA (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $71,400–$92,400 per year

Join Alcon’s Quality & Regulatory Affairs team to process and investigate product complaints and support regulatory reporting for eye-care products. Great for candidates with a bachelor’s degree, strong documentation skills, and interest in GxP, complaint trending, and cross-functional problem solving.

If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply while it’s fresh—legal and compliance roles in Irvine tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.