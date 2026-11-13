Irvine is busy and growing, which means steady work keeping hotels, hospitals, and campuses running clean and safe. Here are a few solid building and grounds roles hiring right now.

Employer: Marriott International (Residence Inn)

Marriott International (Residence Inn) Location: Irvine, CA – 2855 Main Street

– 2855 Main Street Type: Part-time , non-management

, non-management Pay: $20.50/hour

Overnight role focused on laundry and hotel cleanliness so guests have a fresh, comfortable stay. You’ll stay active on your feet, stocking carts, cleaning rooms and public spaces, and handling guest requests.

Employer: UC Irvine – Facilities Management

Location: UCI Campus, Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $46.61/hour

Hands-on role maintaining and repairing campus irrigation systems across UCI’s large grounds. Great fit if you know sprinklers, valves, controllers, and can run equipment like trenchers and tractors.

Employer: Hoag Health System

Location: Irvine, CA (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Keeps hospital systems running, from fire alarms and security to cooling, heating, and basic lighting repairs. Ideal if you have at least 2 years of building maintenance experience and want steady work in healthcare.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.