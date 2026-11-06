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Irvine
Citywide Serve Day in Irvine on November 7
8 days ago
Love Irvine is preparing for Citywide Serve Day on 2026-11-07 and is reminding volunteers to review parking and kickoff details before they arrive so they can start the morning ready to serve. Participants are encouraged to register in advance for their preferred service project.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Love Irvine
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