⚖️ Irvine Legal Jobs: Multiple Attorney & Paralegal Roles $95K–$275K+

Irvine’s legal market is busy right now, with strong demand for litigators and IP talent. If you’re a California attorney or experienced paralegal, there are several solid options with real growth potential.

Employer: LHH (for a prominent SoCal law firm)

LHH (for a prominent SoCal law firm) Location: Irvine, CA (mostly remote, 1 day onsite per week )

(mostly remote, ) Salary: $95,000 – $125,000

Type: Full-time

Work on domestic and international trademark prosecution and portfolio management with a busy IP team. Role includes filing U.S. and global applications, managing maintenance filings, reviewing watch notices, and doing clearance searches. 5+ years of trademark experience and a paralegal certificate (preferred) plus comfort with USPTO, EUIPO, WIPO systems are key. Comes with vacation, sick time, medical/dental/vision, life insurance, EAP, and 401(k) profit sharing.

Employer: Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP

Location: Orange County office (Irvine, CA) – fully remote and hybrid options available

– available Salary: $100,000 – $275,000+ (range varies by level)

(range varies by level) Type: Full-time

National Am Law 100 firm with offices in all 50 states seeking litigators with 3+ years of experience (all levels encouraged to apply). You’ll manage cases in state and federal courts, handle complex ESI discovery, do deep-dive legal research, and use AI-based legal tools for review and drafting. Must be licensed in California and/or Nevada. Offers competitive pay, bonuses, student loan repayment assistance, and strong mentorship and development in a collaborative environment.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for an AmLaw 200 firm)

(recruiting for an AmLaw 200 firm) Location: Irvine, CA (also hiring in other CA offices)

(also hiring in other CA offices) Salary: $160,000 – $200,000+ , based on experience

, based on experience Type: Full-time

Join a 40+ year established AmLaw 200 full-service firm as a commercial litigation associate with 3+ years’ experience. Work on a wide mix of matters: equity disputes, IP, unfair competition, contract and real estate litigation, trusts and estates, and accounting professional liability. Role offers significant responsibility, client contact, and a path to grow your litigation skills. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with firm contribution, generous PTO/holidays, and CLE/professional development support. Must be admitted to the California Bar and able to work in the U.S. without sponsorship.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many firms are flexible for the right person. Polish your resume, line up a writing sample, and take the next step.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.