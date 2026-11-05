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🚧 Irvine Construction Jobs: Multiple Openings Up to $110K
Irvine’s building scene is busy, from tenant improvements to auto body work. Here are several solid construction and skilled trades roles hiring now.
Director of Preconstruction
- Employer: W3Global
- Location: Irvine, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the full preconstruction phase on large commercial and industrial projects, including estimating, bidding, and schedule planning. This role is ideal if you have 10+ years in construction, strong Excel and tech skills, and want a strategic seat at the table working closely with project executives and planning directors.
Technician Apprentice Program – Body Apprentice
- Employer: Caliber Collision
- Location: Irvine, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17–$19/hour during training; $70,000+ per year earning potential after completing the program
Hands-on auto body apprentice role where you learn to repair vehicles back to pre-accident condition—no experience needed. You get weekly pay, benefits from day one, tools after 90 days, and a clear path into a long-term body tech career without student debt.
Assistant Superintendent
- Employer: TRIBRIX Corporation
- Location: Irvine, CA (regional travel across SoCal)
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: $70,000 – $110,000 per year, plus fuel reimbursement
Field-focused role running day-to-day jobsite operations on commercial and residential projects from L.A. to Escondido. Good fit if you have 3+ years of field experience, can read plans, manage subs, and want direct access to leadership with room to grow.
If something here fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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