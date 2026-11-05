🚧 Irvine Construction Jobs: Multiple Openings Up to $110K

Irvine’s building scene is busy, from tenant improvements to auto body work. Here are several solid construction and skilled trades roles hiring now.

Employer: W3Global

W3Global Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the full preconstruction phase on large commercial and industrial projects, including estimating, bidding, and schedule planning. This role is ideal if you have 10+ years in construction, strong Excel and tech skills, and want a strategic seat at the table working closely with project executives and planning directors.

Employer: Caliber Collision

Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$19/hour during training; $70,000+ per year earning potential after completing the program

Hands-on auto body apprentice role where you learn to repair vehicles back to pre-accident condition—no experience needed. You get weekly pay, benefits from day one, tools after 90 days, and a clear path into a long-term body tech career without student debt.

Employer: TRIBRIX Corporation

Location: Irvine, CA (regional travel across SoCal)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $70,000 – $110,000 per year, plus fuel reimbursement

Field-focused role running day-to-day jobsite operations on commercial and residential projects from L.A. to Escondido. Good fit if you have 3+ years of field experience, can read plans, manage subs, and want direct access to leadership with room to grow.

If something here fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.