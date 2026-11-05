Holiday Faire at Great Park on November 7

Holiday Faire will return to the Great Park on Saturday, November 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature handmade gifts, unique finds, and goods from local vendors.

Neighbors can explore many handcrafted items, discover new makers, and find special gifts for the holidays. You can learn more about the event at artsinirvine.org/holidayfaire and add it to your holiday shopping plans.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Irvine