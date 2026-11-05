🏥 Irvine Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles From $16.90/hr to $290K+

Irvine’s healthcare scene is booming right now, from hands-on patient care to high-level medical leadership. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Location: Irvine, CA (MedTech | Electrophysiology)

(MedTech | Electrophysiology) Type: Full-time, People Leader

Salary: $168,000 – $290,950 base pay range

Lead Medical Affairs strategy for cutting-edge cardiovascular devices focused on arrhythmias and structural heart disease. This role partners closely with R&D, clinical research, marketing, and global key opinion leaders to guide product development, evidence generation, and major product launches.

Employer: Progressive Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation

Progressive Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Part-time

Salary: $16.90 – $18.00 per hour

Great entry point if you love rehab and helping people move better. This outpatient private practice will train you on the job and offers a bonus system, mentoring, and potential health, retirement, and PTO if you move into full-time hours.

Employer: City of Hope

City of Hope Location: Irvine, CA (Cancer center)

(Cancer center) Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $84,900 – $131,600

High-touch role supporting VIP and special-interest patients through complex cancer care. You’ll coordinate schedules, escort patients, manage special requests, and work closely with physicians and quality teams to deliver a seamless, compassionate experience.

Employer: Optum

Optum Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000 – $175,000 total cash compensation (base + bonus)

Primary care role seeing all ages (newborn to geriatric) with a typical panel of 18–20 patients/day, Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm. New grads are welcome, and the package includes bonuses, CME reimbursement, malpractice coverage, partnership track, and 401(k).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare hiring in Irvine moves fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.