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Irvine
📣 Irvine, CA Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple $70K–$200K+ Paths
2 days ago
Irvine’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—especially in tech, media, and healthcare. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level account work to six-figure territory and proposal positions.
Proposal Writer (RFI/RFP)
- Employer: Capital Group
- Location: Irvine, CA (Orange County territory)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $136,201–$217,922 base (Orange County range) + bonuses & 15% retirement contribution
- Work with sales teams and investment specialists to write RFIs/RFPs and due diligence responses for a major global investment firm. Great fit if you know investments, love detailed writing, and want a high-comp role with strong benefits and long-term career paths.
Account Executive
- Employer: ODK Media, Inc.
- Location: Irvine, CA
- Type: Full-time, hourly / non-exempt
- Pay: $26–$29 per hour + overtime eligible
- Support ad sales for Korean, Chinese, Vietnamese, and Asian American streaming platforms—prospecting brands, helping run campaigns, and building reports. Good for 1–3 years’ media/agency folks who like digital ads, streaming, and client-facing work (with daily catered lunch and solid benefits).
Account Manager, Voice and Cloud Services
- Employer: AVI-SPL
- Location: Irvine, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Comp: $70,000–$100,000 base + uncapped commissions
- Own a territory selling audio-visual and collaboration tech, from prospecting to closing and handoff to install teams. Ideal if you have 5–7+ years AV/visual collaboration sales and want a mix of field selling, relationship building, and strong upside on commission.
Live Stream Host (TikTok LIVE)
- Employer: Mivora
- Location: Irvine, CA (on-site studio)
- Type: Part-time (6–8 hour shifts, 5–6 days/week)
- Pay: $25–$35 per hour
- Go on camera to host TikTok LIVE shopping streams, demo products, and chat with viewers in real time. Great for outgoing, social-media-savvy people who want on-camera experience and are comfortable working in-studio most days.
Senior Social & Community Manager
- Employer: Urban Golf Performance (UGP)
- Location: Orange County, CA (onsite in Irvine + regular time in LA studios)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000–$90,000
- Lead organic social across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X, and YouTube for a high-end golf performance brand. Perfect if you love golf, can shoot/edit short-form video yourself, and want to own strategy, content, community, and reporting end to end.
Psychiatry Account Manager
- Employer: Lundbeck
- Location: Irvine-based territory (Irvine, Costa Mesa, Santa Ana, Newport Beach)
- Type: Full-time, field sales
- Comp: $125,000–$150,000 base + ~$40,500 target sales incentive + company car
- Manage a psychiatry portfolio in a specialty pharma territory, using clinical knowledge, data, and account planning to grow business. Strong match for experienced healthcare/pharma reps who want a high-impact, well-compensated role focused on brain health.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check each company’s careers page—most are hiring for related roles too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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