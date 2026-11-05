📣 Irvine, CA Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple $70K–$200K+ Paths

Irvine’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—especially in tech, media, and healthcare. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level account work to six-figure territory and proposal positions.

Employer: Capital Group

Capital Group Location: Irvine, CA (Orange County territory)

(Orange County territory) Type: Full-time

Salary: $136,201–$217,922 base (Orange County range) + bonuses & 15% retirement contribution

Work with sales teams and investment specialists to write RFIs/RFPs and due diligence responses for a major global investment firm. Great fit if you know investments, love detailed writing, and want a high-comp role with strong benefits and long-term career paths.

Employer: ODK Media, Inc.

Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time, hourly / non-exempt

Pay: $26–$29 per hour + overtime eligible

Support ad sales for Korean, Chinese, Vietnamese, and Asian American streaming platforms—prospecting brands, helping run campaigns, and building reports. Good for 1–3 years’ media/agency folks who like digital ads, streaming, and client-facing work (with daily catered lunch and solid benefits).

Employer: AVI-SPL

Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Comp: $70,000–$100,000 base + uncapped commissions

Own a territory selling audio-visual and collaboration tech, from prospecting to closing and handoff to install teams. Ideal if you have 5–7+ years AV/visual collaboration sales and want a mix of field selling, relationship building, and strong upside on commission.

Employer: Mivora

Location: Irvine, CA (on-site studio)

Type: Part-time (6–8 hour shifts, 5–6 days/week)

Pay: $25–$35 per hour

Go on camera to host TikTok LIVE shopping streams, demo products, and chat with viewers in real time. Great for outgoing, social-media-savvy people who want on-camera experience and are comfortable working in-studio most days.

Employer: Urban Golf Performance (UGP)

Location: Orange County, CA (onsite in Irvine + regular time in LA studios)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$90,000

Lead organic social across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X, and YouTube for a high-end golf performance brand. Perfect if you love golf, can shoot/edit short-form video yourself, and want to own strategy, content, community, and reporting end to end.

Employer: Lundbeck

Location: Irvine-based territory (Irvine, Costa Mesa, Santa Ana, Newport Beach)

Type: Full-time, field sales

Comp: $125,000–$150,000 base + ~$40,500 target sales incentive + company car

Manage a psychiatry portfolio in a specialty pharma territory, using clinical knowledge, data, and account planning to grow business. Strong match for experienced healthcare/pharma reps who want a high-impact, well-compensated role focused on brain health.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check each company’s careers page—most are hiring for related roles too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.