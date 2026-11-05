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Irvine
⚖️ Irvine, CA Legal & Compliance – Multiple High-Paying Roles
2 days ago
Irvine’s legal market is busy right now, with options from boutique litigation shops to global med‑device and tech companies. If you’re a lawyer or contracts pro, there’s a nice mix of remote, in‑house, and firm roles to explore.
Business Area Counsel – Americas (Remote)
- Employer: Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence
- Location: Remote (US-based), supporting Irvine-based business area
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (base + bonus; exact range not listed)
This in‑house role supports commercial and tech contracts (software, SaaS, cloud, channel, vendors) across the Americas. Great fit if you have 3+ years of commercial/technology transactions experience and want a remote job with global exposure and strong benefits.
Personal Injury Attorney
- Employer: Jobot (for an established PI boutique)
- Location: Irvine, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000 – $250,000/year
Work on high-profile, catastrophic injury, child abuse, and assault cases with a top Orange County plaintiff’s lawyer. Ideal if you’re a CA-barred litigator (1+ years) who wants serious trial work and big-impact cases.
Litigation Associate – Commercial Defense
- Employer: TrueSeek (for a growing defense firm)
- Location: Irvine, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Defense-side commercial/business litigation role handling pleadings, discovery, depositions, and court appearances. Best for attorneys with 5+ years of commercial litigation who want ownership of cases in a collaborative, balanced environment.
Contracting Specialist – Government & Commercial
- Employer: TRL11, Inc.
- Location: Irvine, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $90,000 – $120,000 base + bonus
Space-tech startup role owning the full contract lifecycle for government and commercial deals (FAR/DFARS, OTAs, NDAs, subcontracts, IP/data rights). Great if you have 3+ years of contracting experience and want a fast-paced startup with equity potential and strong benefits.
Sr. Manager, Regulatory Affairs – Medical Devices
- Employer: EPM Scientific (recruiting for a med device company)
- Location: Irvine, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead global regulatory strategy and EU MDR transition for cardiovascular devices, including US Class III, IDE, and PMA submissions. Designed for senior RA pros with 7–10+ years in medical device RA and 2+ years of people management.
Regulatory Affairs Specialist, Corporate Regulatory
- Employer: Edwards Lifesciences
- Location: Irvine, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $74,000 – $104,000/year (CA range)
Support global regulatory compliance, intelligence, and standards for a leading structural heart company. Good step if you have 3+ years RA experience (or 1+ with a master’s) and want broad global exposure and process-improvement work.
VP Assistant General Counsel – Litigation & Employment (Remote)
- Employer: Robert Half (for a public retail company)
- Location: Remote (National), supporting CA & nationwide
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $200,000 – $230,000 base + bonus + equity
Executive in‑house role overseeing employment and litigation across a national retail organization. Perfect for a seasoned litigator with strong CA employment law and in‑house experience who wants a 100% remote, strategic leadership position.
Insurance Defense Attorney (Partner Level)
- Employer: Resnick & Louis, P.C. – Attorneys at Law
- Location: Irvine, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive; comp package discussed in interviews
National defense firm seeking partner-level insurance defense attorneys (10+ years, 5+ in CA) in areas like bodily injury, construction defect, professional liability, coverage, and bad faith. Good if you want independence, client contact, and trial opportunities with strong marketing support.
Associate Attorney – Commercial Litigation
- Employer: CyberCoders (for an AmLaw 200 firm)
- Location: Irvine, CA (plus other CA offices)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $160,000 – $200,000+/year
AmLaw 200 role handling wide-ranging commercial litigation (IP, unfair competition, real estate, trusts/estates, professional liability). Best for CA-barred litigators with 3+ years’ experience who want big-firm training, strong benefits, and clear advancement.
Senior Attorney – Employment & Class Action (Wage & Hour)
- Employer: CyberCoders (for a plaintiff-side firm)
- Location: Irvine, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $180,000 – $280,000/year + bonuses
Lead wage & hour, class action, and PAGA cases from intake through trial and appeal, while mentoring junior lawyers. Ideal for CA employment litigators with 5+ years’ experience and a track record in complex class and representative actions.
If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply while it’s fresh—legal roles in Irvine tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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