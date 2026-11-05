⚖️ Irvine, CA Legal & Compliance – Multiple High-Paying Roles

Irvine’s legal market is busy right now, with options from boutique litigation shops to global med‑device and tech companies. If you’re a lawyer or contracts pro, there’s a nice mix of remote, in‑house, and firm roles to explore.

Employer: Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Location: Remote (US-based), supporting Irvine-based business area

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive (base + bonus; exact range not listed)

This in‑house role supports commercial and tech contracts (software, SaaS, cloud, channel, vendors) across the Americas. Great fit if you have 3+ years of commercial/technology transactions experience and want a remote job with global exposure and strong benefits.

Employer: Jobot (for an established PI boutique)

(for an established PI boutique) Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,000 – $250,000/year

Work on high-profile, catastrophic injury, child abuse, and assault cases with a top Orange County plaintiff’s lawyer. Ideal if you’re a CA-barred litigator (1+ years) who wants serious trial work and big-impact cases.

Employer: TrueSeek (for a growing defense firm)

(for a growing defense firm) Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Defense-side commercial/business litigation role handling pleadings, discovery, depositions, and court appearances. Best for attorneys with 5+ years of commercial litigation who want ownership of cases in a collaborative, balanced environment.

Employer: TRL11, Inc.

Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $90,000 – $120,000 base + bonus

Space-tech startup role owning the full contract lifecycle for government and commercial deals (FAR/DFARS, OTAs, NDAs, subcontracts, IP/data rights). Great if you have 3+ years of contracting experience and want a fast-paced startup with equity potential and strong benefits.

Employer: EPM Scientific (recruiting for a med device company)

(recruiting for a med device company) Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead global regulatory strategy and EU MDR transition for cardiovascular devices, including US Class III, IDE, and PMA submissions. Designed for senior RA pros with 7–10+ years in medical device RA and 2+ years of people management.

Employer: Edwards Lifesciences

Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $74,000 – $104,000/year (CA range)

Support global regulatory compliance, intelligence, and standards for a leading structural heart company. Good step if you have 3+ years RA experience (or 1+ with a master’s) and want broad global exposure and process-improvement work.

Employer: Robert Half (for a public retail company)

(for a public retail company) Location: Remote (National), supporting CA & nationwide

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $200,000 – $230,000 base + bonus + equity

Executive in‑house role overseeing employment and litigation across a national retail organization. Perfect for a seasoned litigator with strong CA employment law and in‑house experience who wants a 100% remote, strategic leadership position.

Employer: Resnick & Louis, P.C. – Attorneys at Law

Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive; comp package discussed in interviews

National defense firm seeking partner-level insurance defense attorneys (10+ years, 5+ in CA) in areas like bodily injury, construction defect, professional liability, coverage, and bad faith. Good if you want independence, client contact, and trial opportunities with strong marketing support.

Employer: CyberCoders (for an AmLaw 200 firm)

(for an AmLaw 200 firm) Location: Irvine, CA (plus other CA offices)

(plus other CA offices) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $160,000 – $200,000+/year

AmLaw 200 role handling wide-ranging commercial litigation (IP, unfair competition, real estate, trusts/estates, professional liability). Best for CA-barred litigators with 3+ years’ experience who want big-firm training, strong benefits, and clear advancement.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a plaintiff-side firm)

(for a plaintiff-side firm) Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $180,000 – $280,000/year + bonuses

Lead wage & hour, class action, and PAGA cases from intake through trial and appeal, while mentoring junior lawyers. Ideal for CA employment litigators with 5+ years’ experience and a track record in complex class and representative actions.

If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply while it’s fresh—legal roles in Irvine tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.