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🧑💼 Irvine HR Jobs: Multiple Hybrid & Senior Roles $70K–$130K
Irvine’s HR scene is busy right now—especially for people who love data, systems, and building better people programs. Here are several strong roles worth a look.
HR Operations Analyst
- Employer: American Vanguard / Amvac Chemical Corporation
- Location: Irvine, CA (corporate HQ)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Data-heavy HR role where you own workforce reporting, HR analytics, and ADP Workforce Now for a global organization. You’ll handle onboarding/offboarding, build dashboards, support audits, and help automate HR processes, with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, ESPP, bonus, generous PTO).
Performance & Compensation Specialist
- Employer: Kura Sushi USA
- Location: Irvine, CA (Hybrid – at least 1 day/week in office)
- Type: Full-time, Exempt
- Salary: $70,300 – $82,500/year DOE
Great fit if you enjoy performance reviews, incentives, and pay programs and like working in spreadsheets. You’ll run multiple review and bonus cycles, manage the online review platform, support compensation analysis, and ensure multi‑state minimum wage compliance, with solid benefits, 401(k) match, and dining discounts.
Payroll and Benefits Senior Manager (OluKai, melin, Roark)
- Employer: Tradewind Services / Archipelago Companies
- Location: Irvine, CA (Hybrid – 4 days/week in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $111,000 – $130,000/year + bonus opportunity
Senior‑level role leading multi‑state payroll, benefits, and compliance for several well‑known lifestyle brands. You’ll own end‑to‑end payroll, benefits strategy and audits, ACA/COBRA/ERISA compliance, and process improvements, with perks like chef‑prepared meals, 401(k) match, generous PTO, product discounts, and bonus program.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—HR skills travel well, and Irvine employers are clearly investing in people ops right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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