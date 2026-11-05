👔 Irvine, CA Executive & Management Jobs with Multiple Openings

Irvine’s leadership job market is strong right now, especially for people who can run complex projects, labs, and programs. Here are several high‑impact management roles hiring now in and around Irvine, CA.

Employer: Verizon

Verizon Location: Remote, supporting Irvine, CA network team

Remote, supporting network team Type: Full-time

Salary: $96,500 – $174,000 (plus incentive pay)

Lead major wireless network upgrade programs, manage large project databases, and run cross‑functional meetings to keep Radio Access Network projects on track. Good fit if you have wireless industry experience, can work with big data sets, and like using AI and logic-based tools to improve how projects run.

Employer: B. Braun US Pharmaceutical Manufacturing LLC

Location: Irvine, CA (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $184,000 – $261,000

Senior site leader role over QC Chemistry and Microbiology at a sterile pharma manufacturing facility. You’ll set lab strategy, lead inspections and audits, drive method modernization and Lean improvements, and mentor lab leaders while protecting product quality and patient safety.

Employer: TABER Company

Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22 – $30/hour

Support project managers on high-end custom millwork, metalwork, and upholstery projects across preconstruction through closeout. Great stepping‑stone role if you’re organized, can read construction drawings, and want hands-on experience with RFIs, submittals, and tools like Bluebeam, Procore, and Excel.

Employer: HDR

Location: Irvine, CA (one of several possible offices)

(one of several possible offices) Type: Full-time

Salary (CA range): $203,434 – $290,620

High-level leadership role overseeing large, complex transportation and water/resource infrastructure programs, often in the $500M–$1B+ range. You’ll advise clients, run multi‑disciplinary teams, manage risk and financials, and help grow HDR’s program management practice.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.