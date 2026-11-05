🛒 Irvine Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Flexible Roles

Irvine retail is buzzing right now—lots of flexible, people-facing roles with big brands. If you like fast-paced work and talking to customers, these are worth a look.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc.

Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc. Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house role at a busy sports bar, handling payments and helping guests have a fun game-day experience. Good fit if you enjoy food, sports, and a lively, team-focused vibe.

Employer: HomeGoods (TJX Companies)

Location: 6214 Irvine Blvd, Building 200, Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.90–$19.40 per hour (starting range)

Lead-level store role where you help run the floor, support associates, and sometimes act as Manager on Duty. Comes with a strong benefits package (401k with match, medical/dental/vision for eligible staff, discounts, and more) and is great if you have at least 1 year retail + 6 months leadership experience.

Employer: PacSun

Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Part-time (20–40 hrs/week, seasonal/holiday)

Salary: Not listed

Seasonal sales role focused on fashion, trends, and high-volume holiday traffic. Ideal if you love streetwear, can work nights, weekends, and peak holidays, and want a short-term gig with lots of customer interaction.

Employer: Regal Entertainment Group

Location: Regal University Town Center, Irvine, CA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Listed as $18.50/hr in job title; pay scale field not filled in description

Work across box office, concessions, or usher roles to keep moviegoers happy and the theatre running smoothly. Perks include free movie passes, discounted concessions, and access to a 401(k) with company match once you meet age and service requirements.

If any of these catch your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—retail and service roles in Irvine tend to fill fast, especially around the holidays.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.