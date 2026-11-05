🔧 Irvine Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Irvine has steady demand for people who like hands-on work and keeping spaces in great shape. Here are several solid building and grounds roles hiring now.

Employer: Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (KBS)

Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (KBS) Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time, permanent

Pay: $18.50/hour

Facility maintenance role with a large national company, doing light repairs, cleaning, and basic carpentry/electrical/plumbing. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, life insurance, pet insurance, and discounts for full-time staff.

Employer: Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (KBS)

Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (KBS) Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time, permanent

Pay: $18.50/hour

Same role as above, but the full description is in Spanish (Manitas, Mantenimiento Ligero). Good fit if you have 3+ years of building maintenance and prefer to read the posting in Spanish.

Employer: Caliber Collision

Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $18/hour

Clean and prep vehicles before delivery, plus shuttle cars and customers for a busy collision center. You get benefits from day one, weekly pay, paid vacation/holidays, and paid training (I-CAR, ASE) with room to grow in the auto repair world.

Employer: Brookdale

Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time (part-time options mentioned)

Pay: Base pay depends on experience

Keep a senior living community running—working on HVAC, fire/sprinkler systems, generators, landscaping, and general repairs, plus housekeeping support. Offers a full suite of health benefits, 401(k), PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement, and extra support for veterans and those seeking U.S. citizenship.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.