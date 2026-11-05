🎨 Irvine Arts & Media Jobs With Multiple Creative Openings

Irvine’s creative scene is busy right now, especially in fashion and new AI video tools. Here are a few solid roles if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Ethos Brands

Ethos Brands Location: Irvine, CA

Salary: $90,000 – $110,000

Type: Full-time

This senior role leads seasonal women’s apparel collections for a well-known surf brand, from trend research and market shopping to silhouettes, fabrics, and fit. Great fit if you love surf/action sports style and want ownership from concept through production.

Employer: Ethos Brands

Ethos Brands Location: Irvine, CA

Salary: $75,000 – $95,000

Type: Full-time

Design original graphics for women’s tees and fleece, blending surf heritage with modern women’s lifestyle. You’ll own typography, illustration, logos, and placements, and work closely with apparel design and merchandising.

Employer: RIM Universe

RIM Universe Location: Irvine, CA

Pay: $25.00 per hour

Type: In-person, schedule listed as flexible

Help build an AI-native platform for animated and serialized video. You’ll assemble episodes, generate AI shots, tweak prompts, and handle audio editing—ideal if you’re into AI tools and storytelling, and comfortable working in Mandarin is a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for your next step.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.