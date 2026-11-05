🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Irvine

Three wonderful dogs in Irvine, CA are looking for loving homes. Each has a different personality and story, but all are ready to be someone’s new best friend.

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young (about 1 year old)

Young (about 1 year old) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $0

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Irvine, CA)

About Rain:

Rain is a sweet, young Lab mix who was rescued from the Irvine animal shelter. Her current family loves her very much, but they want to find a home that can give her the time, space, and attention she deserves.

Loves walks , and would enjoy a yard to run and play in

, and would enjoy a to run and play in Enjoys treats and lots of cuddles

and Looking for a stable, loving home where she won’t need to be rehomed again

If you have an active lifestyle and room in your heart and home, Rain could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Rain and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky / German Shepherd Dog mix

Husky / German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult (about 5 years old)

Adult (about 5 years old) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white Adoption fee: $0

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Irvine, CA)

About Sunny:

Sunny is a beautiful Husky–German Shepherd mix who was adopted from a shelter after being found as a stray. She’s smart, loyal, and has had professional training.

Very intelligent and obeys commands

and Gentle and sweet with kids

A true companion dog who likes to stay close to her person

who likes to stay close to her person Food-motivated , which helps with training (but food should be kept out of reach, and she could stand to lose a little weight)

, which helps with training (but food should be kept out of reach, and she could stand to lose a little weight) Has separation anxiety, so she’ll do best with someone who is home often or can help her feel secure

Sunny would be a great fit for a family or person who wants a devoted, well-trained dog and can give her reassurance when left alone.

👉 Meet Sunny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu

Shih Tzu Age: Young (about 1 year old)

Young (about 1 year old) Gender: Male

Male Color: White with red/golden/orange/chestnut

White with red/golden/orange/chestnut Adoption fee: Not listed

Not listed Shelter/Organization: Friends of Orange County's Homeless Pets (FOCHP)

Phone: (714) 280-4993

About Bandit:

Bandit is an adorable young Shih Tzu with a big, happy personality.

Playful and friendly

and Loves everyone he meets

Enjoys playing with other dogs

Would make a great addition to many types of families

Bandit is ready to bring lots of fun and love into his new home. For more info or to apply, you can also visit fochp.org.

👉 Meet Bandit and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Irvine, CA and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Share this with friends and neighbors so these dogs can find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.