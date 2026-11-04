🎨 Irvine Arts & Media Jobs: Multiple Creative Roles Hiring Now

Irvine’s creative scene is busy right now—great mix of hands-on art, social media content, and pro music work. Here are a few solid roles if you love making things and being around creative people.

Employer: Trusted Mortgage Capital

Trusted Mortgage Capital Location: Irvine, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $25.00 – $45.00 per hour

Create short-form videos for two Orange County brands: a mortgage lender and a Mediterranean restaurant. You’ll film in-office skits and interviews, plus mouth-watering food content, then edit into Reels/TikToks with trending audio—perfect if you already shoot vertical content and enjoy both polished and playful styles.

Employer: Tutu Fun

Location: Irvine, CA 92618 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $17.50 – $18.50 per hour

Work in a DIY art studio helping guests with tufting, fluid art, slime, candle making, and more. Great if you’re friendly, love kids and families, can work weekends, and want a creative, hands-on job with employee discounts, paid time off, and a fun, fast-paced studio vibe.

Employer: Loctek / Flexispot (Lecangs)

Location: Irvine, CA 92618 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $75,000 – $85,000 per year

Blend pro-level singing with music production and light executive support for the company Chairman. You’ll record vocals, arrange harmonies, use Suno AI and DAWs like Logic or Ableton, and must be fluent in Mandarin and English—plus you get full benefits (401k, health, vision, dental, PTO).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting sparks ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.