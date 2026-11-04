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Irvine
👔 Irvine, CA Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
2 days ago
Irvine’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in life sciences, pharma, and construction. If you’ve got operations or project leadership experience, there are some strong options here.
Director of Operations Manufacturing (Life Sciences)
- Employer: Vida Group International
- Location: Irvine, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role leads manufacturing and distribution for a life sciences operation, with a big focus on plant safety, lean manufacturing, and regulatory compliance. You’ll set strategy, own budgets, drive productivity across plants, and build/mentor a global, data-driven operations team.
Project Executive - OC/LA HCAI
- Employer: Michael Page (property / construction client)
- Location: Irvine, CA
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Salary: $200,000–$250,000 + car allowance + gas card
Lead major construction projects across OC and LA, from planning through closeout, including work with union signatory partners. You’ll coordinate schedules, teams, and documentation while keeping stakeholders aligned and projects on track.
Sr. Clinical Project Manager
- Employer: Balt USA
- Location: Irvine, CA (may be remote with travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $150,000–$170,000
Own one or more complex global clinical trials for cutting-edge neurovascular medical devices. You’ll manage timelines and budgets, lead audits, oversee CROs and vendors, and act as the clinical operations expert while mentoring team members.
Operations Manager - Thermoplastics
- Employer: Cornerstone Management Solutions (for IRP Medical)
- Location: Irvine, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on leadership role over manufacturing, planning, supply chain, quality, and safety in a medical thermoplastics environment. You’ll drive lean/continuous improvement, own KPIs and budgets, and shape long-term operations strategy for multiple value streams.
Project Manager II, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
- Employer: Siegfried
- Location: Irvine, CA (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Target Salary Range: $125,000–$135,000
Lead drug product manufacturing projects (aseptic processing and filling) from scope and costing through commercialization. You’ll run cross-functional teams, manage client communication, and oversee full project lifecycles in a GMP environment, with solid benefits and growth potential.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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