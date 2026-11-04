👔 Irvine, CA Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Irvine’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in life sciences, pharma, and construction. If you’ve got operations or project leadership experience, there are some strong options here.

Employer: Vida Group International

Vida Group International Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role leads manufacturing and distribution for a life sciences operation, with a big focus on plant safety, lean manufacturing, and regulatory compliance. You’ll set strategy, own budgets, drive productivity across plants, and build/mentor a global, data-driven operations team.

Employer: Michael Page (property / construction client)

Michael Page (property / construction client) Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: $200,000–$250,000 + car allowance + gas card

Lead major construction projects across OC and LA, from planning through closeout, including work with union signatory partners. You’ll coordinate schedules, teams, and documentation while keeping stakeholders aligned and projects on track.

Employer: Balt USA

Location: Irvine, CA (may be remote with travel)

(may be remote with travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000–$170,000

Own one or more complex global clinical trials for cutting-edge neurovascular medical devices. You’ll manage timelines and budgets, lead audits, oversee CROs and vendors, and act as the clinical operations expert while mentoring team members.

Employer: Cornerstone Management Solutions (for IRP Medical)

Cornerstone Management Solutions (for IRP Medical) Location: Irvine, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on leadership role over manufacturing, planning, supply chain, quality, and safety in a medical thermoplastics environment. You’ll drive lean/continuous improvement, own KPIs and budgets, and shape long-term operations strategy for multiple value streams.

Employer: Siegfried

Location: Irvine, CA (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Target Salary Range: $125,000–$135,000

Lead drug product manufacturing projects (aseptic processing and filling) from scope and costing through commercialization. You’ll run cross-functional teams, manage client communication, and oversee full project lifecycles in a GMP environment, with solid benefits and growth potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.