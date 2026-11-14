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Iroquois County
💼 Iroquois County hiring full-time 911 Telecommunicator at $21.01/hr
12 days ago
💼 Full-time 911 Telecommunicator job in Watseka
Iroquois County 9-1-1 is hiring a full-time Telecommunicator in Watseka, IL. The 911 center coordinates all Police, Fire, and EMS services in Iroquois County.
Key requirements:
- At least 21 years old with high school diploma or equivalent
- No felony convictions
- Live within 50 miles of 1001 E Grant, Watseka, IL 60970
- Able to work all 3 shifts, plus weekends, holidays, and mandatory overtime
- Use a headset for 8+ hours per day
- Type at least 35 words per minute
- Pass drug screening and background checks
- Have a valid driver’s license
- 1-year probation after training
Pay & benefits:
- $21.01 per hour, full-time
- On-the-job training
- Holiday and birthday pay, compensatory time off
- I.M.R.F. retirement plan
- Paid vacation
- Medical, dental, vision, life insurance
- FOP union position
Apply if you meet the requirements and want an in-person, shift-based public safety job.
More Info: https://iroquoiscountyil.gov/county-news/911/emplo...
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