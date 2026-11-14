💼 Full-time 911 Telecommunicator job in Watseka

Iroquois County 9-1-1 is hiring a full-time Telecommunicator in Watseka, IL. The 911 center coordinates all Police, Fire, and EMS services in Iroquois County.

Key requirements:

At least 21 years old with high school diploma or equivalent

with No felony convictions

Live within 50 miles of 1001 E Grant, Watseka, IL 60970

Able to work all 3 shifts , plus weekends, holidays, and mandatory overtime

, plus Use a headset for 8+ hours per day

Type at least 35 words per minute

Pass drug screening and background checks

and Have a valid driver’s license

1-year probation after training

Pay & benefits:

$21.01 per hour , full-time

, full-time On-the-job training

Holiday and birthday pay, compensatory time off

I.M.R.F. retirement plan

Paid vacation

Medical, dental, vision, life insurance

FOP union position

Apply if you meet the requirements and want an in-person, shift-based public safety job.