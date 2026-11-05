🏥 Ironton, OH Healthcare Hiring: Multiple Local & In‑Home Roles

Healthcare hiring around Ironton, OH is steady right now, with options both in people’s homes and in clinic settings. If you like direct patient care, there’s a good mix of flexible and full-time roles.

Employer: Jukebox Health

Jukebox Health Location: Ironton, OH (in-home visits)

(in-home visits) Type: Contract , minimum 10 hours/week

, minimum 10 hours/week Pay: $120 per completed evaluation

Work one-on-one with older adults and people with disabilities to make their homes safer and more accessible. This is a tech-forward, field-based OT role where you do in-home assessments, recommend home modifications, and document through an electronic system.

Employer: Homewatch CareGivers of Columbus

Homewatch CareGivers of Columbus Location: Ironton, OH (in-person, home & community)

(in-person, home & community) Type: Full-time or part-time (all shifts available)

Full-time or part-time (all shifts available) Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour

Support adults with developmental disabilities and older adults in their homes and out in the community. Weekly pay, paid training (including CPR/First Aid and meds), health benefits for 30+ hours/week, PTO, and room to grow into leadership.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care Location: Ironton, OH dialysis facility

dialysis facility Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on dialysis role as part of a clinical team: set up and run hemodialysis machines, check vitals, monitor treatments, and support new patients in a Transitional Care Unit. High school diploma or GED required; dialysis training and CPR are provided after hire.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are multiple openings or nearby locations with similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.