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🏭 Iron Station Manufacturing: Multiple Timken Roles $20–34/hr
Iron Station’s manufacturing scene is busy, and Timken is hiring for solid, hands-on roles with strong pay and benefits from day one.
Below are two unique openings (Mechanical Maintainer is listed twice online but is the same job).
Quality Control (Night Shift)
- Employer: The Timken Company
- Location: Iron Station, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Shift/Schedule: 9pm–7am, Mon–Thurs (night shift)
- Pay: Starting $20.00/hr, top pay $25.25/hr
You’ll inspect bearings and parts, use gauges and measuring tools, and make sure products meet specs. Good fit if you like detail work, staying organized, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid holidays, vacation, and education reimbursement from day one).
Mechanical Maintainer (Day Shift)
- Employer: The Timken Company
- Location: Iron Station, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Shift/Schedule: 7am–3pm, Mon–Fri, overtime as needed
- Pay: $30.50/hr to start; $34.00/hr after 6 months
This role is all about keeping production machines running: diagnosing mechanical and hydraulic issues, repairing equipment, and doing preventive maintenance. Ideal if you have 3+ years maintenance experience in manufacturing, strong mechanical skills, and want steady daytime hours plus full benefits from your first day.
If one of these sounds right for you (or a friend), click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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