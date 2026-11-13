⚠️ Planning Commission meeting moved up one week

The Regular Planning Commission meeting for Iron Mountain has been rescheduled.

New date & time: Monday, December 7, 2026 at 3:30 PM

Original date: December 14, 2026 at 3:30 PM

December 14, 2026 at 3:30 PM Location: 501 S. Stephenson Ave., Iron Mountain, MI 49801

If you were planning to attend the Planning Commission meeting on December 14, please update your calendar — the meeting will now happen on December 7 instead, at the same time and place.