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Iron Mountain
⚠️ Iron Mountain Planning Commission meeting date changed to Dec. 7
10 days ago
⚠️ Planning Commission meeting moved up one week
The Regular Planning Commission meeting for Iron Mountain has been rescheduled.
- New date & time: Monday, December 7, 2026 at 3:30 PM
- Original date: December 14, 2026 at 3:30 PM
- Location: 501 S. Stephenson Ave., Iron Mountain, MI 49801
If you were planning to attend the Planning Commission meeting on December 14, please update your calendar — the meeting will now happen on December 7 instead, at the same time and place.
More Info: Calendar • Special Planning Commission
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