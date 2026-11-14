Looking for a new feline friend in Irmo, SC? These adoptable cats are waiting patiently for someone to bring them home and love them forever.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Cats Best Friend

Location: Irmo, SC

DUNCAN is described as super friendly with people and is harness trained, which is a great bonus if you’d like to safely take him on little outdoor adventures. He does not like other cats, so he’ll do best as the only cat in the home where he can soak up all the attention.

For more info or to ask about meeting him, contact Cats Best Friend.

Shelter contact: Cats Best Friend (Irmo, SC) – please call your local directory or visit Adopt-a-Pet listing for the latest contact number.

👉 Meet DUNCAN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown or Chocolate

Brown or Chocolate Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Cats Best Friend

Location: Irmo, SC

Coco Puff is a brown/chocolate medium-haired kitten. His listing doesn’t include extra details, but as a young kitten, he’ll likely need a family ready for playtime, gentle training, and lots of love.

To learn more about his personality and needs, reach out to Cats Best Friend.

Shelter contact: Cats Best Friend (Irmo, SC) – please call your local directory or visit Adopt-a-Pet listing for the latest contact number.

👉 Meet Coco Puff and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tiger striped

Tiger striped Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Cats Best Friend

Location: Irmo, SC

PIXIE is a tiger-striped kitten with a lower adoption fee, which may help a family on a budget. Her listing doesn’t share more details, so the shelter can tell you about her temperament and whether she might fit with your home and other pets.

For questions or to set up a visit, contact Cats Best Friend.

Shelter contact: Cats Best Friend (Irmo, SC) – please call your local directory or visit Adopt-a-Pet listing for the latest contact number.

👉 Meet PIXIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Irmo, SC, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Even if you can’t adopt right now, sharing their listings can help them find the families they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.