Irmo’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores looking for friendly faces who like fast-paced work. If you enjoy helping customers and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: Irmo, SC (7710 Broad River Rd)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy convenience store, support hiring and training, and keep the shop running smoothly. This role comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with company match, paid vacation, bonuses, tuition reimbursement, and flexible schedules.

Employer: CRS and Claycon Oil / Take 5

Location: Irmo, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour

Lead a small team at a stay-in-your-car oil change shop, keep customers happy, and learn light car maintenance (they train you). Includes health insurance, 401(k), employee discount, and paid time off, plus a clear path to move up.

Employer: Food Lion

Location: Irmo, SC (11107 Broad River Rd)

Type: Listed as Full-time in posting title; role labeled PT Perishable Associate

Listed as in posting title; role labeled Salary: Not listed

Work in the perishable department (meat, dairy, frozen, etc.), stock and rotate products, and help keep the store clean and safe. Good fit if you like steady, hands-on work and talking with shoppers.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.