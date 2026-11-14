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🛒 Irmo, SC Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Retail & Assistant Manager Roles
Irmo’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores looking for friendly faces who like fast-paced work. If you enjoy helping customers and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.
Store Assistant Manager – Circle K
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: Irmo, SC (7710 Broad River Rd)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help run a busy convenience store, support hiring and training, and keep the shop running smoothly. This role comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with company match, paid vacation, bonuses, tuition reimbursement, and flexible schedules.
Assistant Store Manager – Take 5 Oil Change (CRS and Claycon Oil)
- Employer: CRS and Claycon Oil / Take 5
- Location: Irmo, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour
Lead a small team at a stay-in-your-car oil change shop, keep customers happy, and learn light car maintenance (they train you). Includes health insurance, 401(k), employee discount, and paid time off, plus a clear path to move up.
PT Perishable Associate – Food Lion
- Employer: Food Lion
- Location: Irmo, SC (11107 Broad River Rd)
- Type: Listed as Full-time in posting title; role labeled PT Perishable Associate
- Salary: Not listed
Work in the perishable department (meat, dairy, frozen, etc.), stock and rotate products, and help keep the store clean and safe. Good fit if you like steady, hands-on work and talking with shoppers.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.