📢 Anchor Lanes honored as Irmo’s Business of the Quarter

📢 Anchor Lanes named Irmo’s Business of the Quarter

Anchor Lanes at 1057 Lake Murray Blvd., Irmo has been selected as the Town of Irmo’s official Business of the Quarter.

The Irmo Town Council will formally recognize Anchor Lanes at its meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Irmo Municipal Building, 7300 Woodrow St. Community members are welcome to attend.

Anchor Lanes is a long-time local bowling center that was updated in October 2021 under the Johnson family’s ownership. It now offers:

Bowling for open play and leagues

for open play and leagues “Anchor Links” indoor golf simulators

Food and drinks from a full menu

from a full menu Custom events for birthdays, families, and corporate groups

for birthdays, families, and corporate groups Access to Club Fitness Irmo, a high-end fitness club on-site

Anchor Lanes is also active in the community, supporting first responders, civic groups, storm recovery workers, and hurricane relief efforts.

For hours, reservations, and more details, visit anchorlanesirmo.com.