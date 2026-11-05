🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in Irmo, SC

Irmo’s restaurant scene is busy and growing, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. These roles are great if you like fast-paced work, friendly guests, and steady hours.

Employer: Everyday Coffee Company (Dunkin’ franchise)

Everyday Coffee Company (Dunkin’ franchise) Location: Irmo, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the team on shift, keep things running smooth, and make sure guests get great coffee and service. You’ll coach team members, handle cash, manage inventory, and support the Restaurant Manager with daily operations.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: Irmo, SC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive pay + 100% of your own tips (no tip sharing)

Classic sit-down restaurant server role with weekly pay and same-day pay access. You’ll take care of guests, run food, and create a friendly, “country hospitality” vibe—no experience needed, they’ll train you.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: Irmo, SC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive pay (weekly) + same-day pay access

Work in a busy kitchen cooking comfort food and helping prep, cook, and plate meals. Good fit if you like working behind the scenes, staying active, and learning kitchen skills with on-the-job training.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.