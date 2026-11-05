undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs Around Irmo, SC
Irmo’s retail scene is busy right now, with national chains and local dealers hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Assistant Manager I – Dollar Tree
- Employer: Dollar Tree Stores
- Location: 1180 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo, SC 29063
- Type: Full-time (posting also mentions part-time)
- Salary: Not listed
Help run a busy Dollar Tree store: support daily operations, open/close the store, handle merchandising, and help lead and train associates. Role includes lifting up to 55 lbs., lots of walking, and access to benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance.
Assistant Manager II – Dollar Tree
- Employer: Dollar Tree Stores
- Location: 7338 Broad River Road, Irmo, SC 29063
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Similar assistant manager role at a different Irmo location, focused on customer service, store standards, and supervising associates. Good fit if you have retail or grocery management experience and like a fast-paced, hands-on job with corporate benefits.
Parts Counterperson – Jim Hudson Toyota
- Employer: Jim Hudson Toyota
- Location: Irmo, SC
- Type: Not listed (appears to be full-time)
- Salary: $40K–$60K/year, depending on experience
Work the parts counter at a well-known local auto dealer, helping customers and the service shop find and order the right parts in person and by phone. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, holidays, and bonuses) and room to grow in the automotive world.
Retail Sales – Cracker Barrel
- Employer: Cracker Barrel
- Location: Irmo, SC
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed (competitive pay, weekly; same-day pay access)
Join the country store side of Cracker Barrel, helping guests find gifts, snacks, and décor while keeping the shop tidy and welcoming. No retail experience needed, and you get weekly pay, same-day pay access, health insurance eligibility (even part-time), 401(k) with match, and a 35% discount on food and retail.
If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.