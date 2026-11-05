🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs Around Irmo, SC

Irmo’s retail scene is busy right now, with national chains and local dealers hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar Tree Stores Location: 1180 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo, SC 29063

Type: Full-time (posting also mentions part-time)

(posting also mentions part-time) Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy Dollar Tree store: support daily operations, open/close the store, handle merchandising, and help lead and train associates. Role includes lifting up to 55 lbs., lots of walking, and access to benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar Tree Stores Location: 7338 Broad River Road, Irmo, SC 29063

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar assistant manager role at a different Irmo location, focused on customer service, store standards, and supervising associates. Good fit if you have retail or grocery management experience and like a fast-paced, hands-on job with corporate benefits.

Employer: Jim Hudson Toyota

Location: Irmo, SC

Type: Not listed (appears to be full-time)

Not listed (appears to be full-time) Salary: $40K–$60K/year, depending on experience

Work the parts counter at a well-known local auto dealer, helping customers and the service shop find and order the right parts in person and by phone. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, holidays, and bonuses) and room to grow in the automotive world.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: Irmo, SC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay, weekly; same-day pay access)

Join the country store side of Cracker Barrel, helping guests find gifts, snacks, and décor while keeping the shop tidy and welcoming. No retail experience needed, and you get weekly pay, same-day pay access, health insurance eligibility (even part-time), 401(k) with match, and a 35% discount on food and retail.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.