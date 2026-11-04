🏥 Irmo, SC Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $29+/hr Roles

Irmo’s healthcare scene is busy right now—especially for animal lovers and pediatric nurses. Here are several solid options if you want steady work and room to grow.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Mission Pet Health Location: Irmo, SC

Type: Internship / Externship (Class of 2027 DVM students)

Pay: $1,000/week stipend

This is a paid veterinary externship that doubles as a pipeline to a new-grad doctor job at the same hospital. You’ll get hands-on clinical experience, real mentorship, and a chance to see if this is where you want to start your vet career.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Mission Pet Health Location: Irmo, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll care for boarding and daycare pets, handle feeding, exercise, and watch for health changes while keeping kennels and grounds clean. Good fit if you love animals, don’t mind physical work, and can work some weekends and holidays.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Mission Pet Health Location: Irmo, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive compensation (exact rate not listed)

This role comes with medical, dental, vision, 401k, life and disability coverage, plus discounted vet care and Teladoc access. Great if you want a long-term spot in a large veterinary network with training support and career growth.

Employer: Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health

Location: Irmo, SC & surrounding areas

Type: Full-time (flexible: part-time & PRN also noted)

Pay: $29+/hour

Provide one-on-one in-home care to medically fragile kids and young adults with flexible 8–16 hour shifts (days, nights, weekends). Comes with weekly pay, full benefits, paid training, 24/7 support, and strong career advancement for nurses who want deep relationships with families.

Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners

Jackson Therapy Partners Location: Irmo, SC (Outpatient Ortho)

Type: Travel contract

Pay: Not listed (includes full medical benefits & 401k match)

Travel PT role in an outpatient ortho setting seeing about 12–14 patients/day with 60 visits/week productivity. You’ll get weekly pay, housing options, travel & license reimbursement, and a 24/7 recruiter, plus the chance to explore the Irmo/Columbia area while you work.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send that application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.