undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Irmo
🏥 Irmo, SC Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $29+/hr Roles
3 days ago
Irmo’s healthcare scene is busy right now—especially for animal lovers and pediatric nurses. Here are several solid options if you want steady work and room to grow.
DVM Mission Launch: Externship + New Grad Opportunity
- Employer: Mission Pet Health
- Location: Irmo, SC
- Type: Internship / Externship (Class of 2027 DVM students)
- Pay: $1,000/week stipend
This is a paid veterinary externship that doubles as a pipeline to a new-grad doctor job at the same hospital. You’ll get hands-on clinical experience, real mentorship, and a chance to see if this is where you want to start your vet career.
Kennel Assistant
- Employer: Mission Pet Health
- Location: Irmo, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
You’ll care for boarding and daycare pets, handle feeding, exercise, and watch for health changes while keeping kennels and grounds clean. Good fit if you love animals, don’t mind physical work, and can work some weekends and holidays.
Veterinary Assistant
- Employer: Mission Pet Health
- Location: Irmo, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive compensation (exact rate not listed)
This role comes with medical, dental, vision, 401k, life and disability coverage, plus discounted vet care and Teladoc access. Great if you want a long-term spot in a large veterinary network with training support and career growth.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) / Registered Nurse (RN) – Private Duty Pediatric Nurse
- Employer: Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health
- Location: Irmo, SC & surrounding areas
- Type: Full-time (flexible: part-time & PRN also noted)
- Pay: $29+/hour
Provide one-on-one in-home care to medically fragile kids and young adults with flexible 8–16 hour shifts (days, nights, weekends). Comes with weekly pay, full benefits, paid training, 24/7 support, and strong career advancement for nurses who want deep relationships with families.
Physical Therapist - Travel Contract
- Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners
- Location: Irmo, SC (Outpatient Ortho)
- Type: Travel contract
- Pay: Not listed (includes full medical benefits & 401k match)
Travel PT role in an outpatient ortho setting seeing about 12–14 patients/day with 60 visits/week productivity. You’ll get weekly pay, housing options, travel & license reimbursement, and a 24/7 recruiter, plus the chance to explore the Irmo/Columbia area while you work.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send that application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.